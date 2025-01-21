“Your Daddy is Going to Make You Throw”: Shilo Sanders Shares Fun Banter With Shedeur Sanders Ahead of Shrine Bowl 2025

The Sanders family, along with the rest of college football’s premiere talent, are getting ready for the East-West Shrine Bowl this week. The annual all-star game, first started in 1925, will now feature Colorado Buffaloes star QB, Shedeur Sanders, in addition to his brother and Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders, who accepted their invitations to the event back in November of 2024.

The senior sensation was spotted back on campus this week alongside his brother. After finishing the year with a 7-2 record in their conference, the dynamic duo has returned to the team’s facilities as they begin their preparations for both the Shrine Bowl and their respective pro days.

As Shedeur took the time to flex his dance moves in the midst of their workout, Shilo found an opportune moment to throw some playful jabs at his brother. “Your daddy is going to make you throw, boy!” Playfully using the media’s criticisms surrounding Shedeur’s throwing ability to throw a jab at his brother. Shilo certainly knows which buttons to press to get a reaction out of his brother.

The two then took some time to banter about the family’s various 40-yard-dash times, with the most notable comments being directly aimed at their father, NFL legend and Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders. Shedeur returned fire at his sibling, telling him to “Put your daddy’s forty and your forty side-by-side.” Shilo promptly pointed out that it was suspicious how neither one of them had ever seen their father’s official forty-yard dash time on camera, noting “There’s no proof your daddy ever ran a 4.2.”

The Shrine Bowl presents a tremendous opportunity for both men as they look to improve their respective draft stocks ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, where Shedeur, in particular, is projected to be a top 10 pick. Shedeur finished the season with a total of 4,134 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 353 of his attempts en route to a historic 74% completion percentage that was the best in the conference.

Likewise, Shilo finished the season with a total of 44 solo tackles, 67 combined tackles, and two tackles for a loss. He also managed to record a sack, two pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries, with one of those resulting in a scoop and score play for the senior safety.

Shilo stands to gain much more from the Shrine Bowl than his brother, as he has only played in a total of 34 games throughout his college career. According to the NFL Mock Draft Database, Shilo is currently projected to be an undrafted free agent following draft night. An impressive showing in the all-star game may be just enough to secure the senior a phone call on draft night.