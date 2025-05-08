Millionaire Deion Sanders Says He Wants to Give “10 Folks an Opportunity to Make Money” This Year

Jan 13, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes football head coach Deion Sanders cheers in the second half of the game against the USC Trojans at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After transforming the Colorado Buffaloes from an afterthought of a program into a national spectacle, Deion Sanders managed to cash in on his success with a five-year, $50-million contract extension. Coach Prime is officially one of the top-10 highest-paid college football coaches in the nation, meaning there’s plenty of money to go around right now.

Advertisement

During the latest installment of the Sanders family’s Well Off Media YouTube series, the former head coach took some time to reflect. Having found himself on a private jet with a couple more millions of dollars in the bank, he began speaking about the journey it takes to reach the “pinnacle of life.”

In noting that he wants more than just riches, the head coach stated that he has a newfound goal.

“My goal is to give 10 folks an opportunity. 10, this year, an opportunity to make money, an opportunity to have more peace, more love, more joy, more appreciation, respect, because we are better than this. That’s what I’m going to do,” Deion outlined.

The NFL Hall of Famer has a well documented history of donating to various charities and organizations. After inking his brand new deal, Coach Prime reportedly donated the entirety of his $2.4 million signing bonus to help fight homelessness.

Most recently, Sanders made a generous offer to donate uniforms to various youth football coaches throughout the country. It’s also worth noting that his charitable ways seem to be having an impact on his players as well.

In December of 2024, it was reported that Sanders’ most former WR1 and DB1, Travis Hunter, was not receiving a single penny in NIL payments. It was revealed that Hunter instead chose to donate his money back into the organization’s NIL collective, an act that made him one of Colorado’s top donors.

Even when he was coaching at Jackson State, Sanders saw it fit to forgo half of his salary in order to help the team complete its renovations on time. Sanders’ decision to lead by example has followed him throughout each chapter of his storied career, allowing him to leave a lasting impact everywhere he goes.

Seeing as his son, who also happens to be the newest addition to the Cleveland Browns’ roster, Shedeur Sanders, has hinted at using his future NFL earnings to continue giving back to the program in Boulder, Colorado, it appears as if Coach Prime ensures that everyone around him takes the time to give back every so often.

Choosing to lead by faith and support, the influence that Sanders has had on countless individuals and communities throughout his life are likely countless. For all of the bravado that he displays in front of the camera, the former Atlanta Falcon has the track record to suggest that he’s actually one of the better role models in the world of sports today.

While some people will always be critical of the culture that he’s developed at Colorado, others will simply be looking to thank him for the kindness that he has shown. Suffice to say, wearing a flashy wrist watch shouldn’t discredit a random act of kindness.