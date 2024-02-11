“Your Hand Will Look Good With Ring No. 3 on It”: Chris Jones’ Mother Shares a Heartfelt Message for DT Ahead of 4th Super Bowl Appearance

Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones is inches away from his fourth Super Bowl appearance and perhaps his third Super Bowl ring. This matchup could very well turn out to be the most significant game of his career, as it would pave the way for a lucrative contract extension or attract interest from other suitors. In the midst of all this chaos, the Mississippi State alum found solace in the good luck wishes from his mother and grandmother.

A very recent voicemail from Chris Jones’ mother, Mary Woodhouse, and his grandmother, Flora Evans, surfaced online. And we all have something in our eyes. Grammy started by acknowledging that her grandson is achieving his dream and she and her family couldn’t be any more proud. She also prayed for Jones’ health, while his mother noted that God has a plan for Jones and the town of Houston is cheering for their own NFL star.

Flora also hoped for Chris to bring the Championship back to Kansas City, while Mary exclaimed, “Your hand would look good with ring number three on it.” The loving grandma also ensured that her grandson was aware of her love for him. Even the Chiefs’ star couldn’t hold back his tears and reposted the video with a note that read, “Sometimes we laugh, sometimes we cry. I guess we know now!”

Jones, a Mississippi native, has lived and breathed football since his childhood. His parents, Mary, and Chris Jones Sr. have consistently shown support for their only son, who would go on to showcase his unstoppable football prowess at Houston High School as a member of the Hilltoppers.

The 2016 2nd Round Pick has attributed his success to his father — a furniture builder by trade. The father-son duo’s relationship is stronger than ever; however, Jones Sr. had no choice but to miss a chunk of his son’s childhood after getting incarcerated for a DUI. He returned to civilization after Chris had already gone to High School, and watched him grow over the years, eventually landing in the NFL.

Jones and his Chiefs have a big obstacle on the way — the Niners — Who are on a roll this season. While the anticipation around this matchup is palpable, the star DT’s future with the team must also be discussed.

Is Chris Jones on His Way Out of Kansas City?

Chris Jones and another one of the Chiefs’ explosive weapons — L’Jarius Sneed — could very well be on their way out of Missouri if the management didn’t have some plans in motion. According to an ESPN report, Chiefs GM Brett Veach has already made it crystal clear that they will do everything in their power to re-sign the two stars under new contracts. He said,

“Certainly. Chris and LJ are at the top of the list.“

However, it’s worth noting that Jones was in a stalemate with the Chiefs ahead of the season, even missing their season opener loss against the Lions. The team managed to sweeten the deal for one year with incentives and whatnot, but as he steps into Free Agency, all of this could change.

Interestingly, DraftKings Sportsbook has already released their next team odds for Jones, and the top pick is none other than the Raiders. Imagine Chris Jones and Maxx Crossby shoulder to shoulder. The Texans are also another choice, and since they’re on a roll with CJ Stoud at the helm, Jones’ addition could change the entire picture in the upcoming season.

For now, the focus should only be on the Super Bowl. The Niners are currently the favorite against the Chiefs and will keep us fans at the edge of our seats throughout the entire game.