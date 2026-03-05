Teammate Quinshon Judkins Had Receipts for Fans After Shedeur Sanders Made the Pro Bowl

For the 2025 Pro Bowl class, the most surprising and also controversial selection was that of Shedeur Sanders. The man had seven starts, a 3-4 record, a 7-10 TD-INT ratio, and there were several other QBs who had superior stats than him. Yet, Shedeur was the one who earned a Pro Bowl nod in his first year in the league. To be fair, though, there was a fair bit of luck involved.

Shedeur was named a replacement over New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who was Super Bowl-bound. Other top QBs like Bo Nix, Patrick Mahomes and Daniel Jones all sustained season-ending injuries. Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and CJ Stroud may have declined invitations to the event.

So, it’s not technically Shedeur’s fault. Yet, the 24-year-old has faced intense scrutiny from fans on social media and hot-take analysts starving for views. And Quinshon Judkins is here to set the record straight.

During a recent podcast appearance, Judkins said he was actually happy for Shedeur for getting the Pro Bowl nod. After all, the rookie quarterback faced so much adversity in his journey to becoming the Browns’ starting quarterback.

“That was good, bro, I was happy for him. To see what he endured all year, and him to make it through that, the up and downs, and see him be rewarded with that, I’m happy for him bro. That’s good for him,” said the running back on Downs 2 Business podcast, hosted by Josh and Caleb Downs.

Shedeur did indeed go through a lot in his rookie season. He started the year as a fourth-string QB and a fifth-round selection after a draft slide that noone expected. He was always chasing second place, and he finally became the starter in Week 12. He then became the first Browns rookie since 1995 to win his first career start.

When asked how he felt about Shedeur being labeled cocky and arrogant by many, Judkins didn’t hesitate to back his QB again..

“I feel like that’s a lot of players, though. Some people take it as you’re being cocky. But it’s not, though, I feel,” Judkins said, adding,

“To be that type of player, to where you produce on the field, you have to have that confidence. That’s what you have to bring in. The belief, the self-belief, the determination. That is what makes you, you. So I think a lot of people may not like that, but I think that’s what makes him, himself.”

Quinshon Judkins speaks on Shedeur sanders making the pro bowl Caleb was definitely tryna be funny with that question but got a serious answer pic.twitter.com/s7vG5EDXaR — Dalvinthetruth (@dalvinthetruth) March 4, 2026

Shedeur will need all the confidence in the world as he has another uphill battle next season. He’ll most likely have to fight for the starting job against Dillon Gabriel and a returning from injury Deshaun Watson. The Browns could also draft another rookie quarterback this year, as many suggest.

It’s a good thing his teammates have his back. He’ll need it.