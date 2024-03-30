“Your Norm Is Not Someone Else’s Norm”: Shannon Sharpe Claps Back at Caleb Williams’ Haters

Caleb Williams has gained a lot of attention, but not in the right way, ever since he declared for the draft. The former USC QB recently showed up to support star guard Juju Watkins and the USC Trojans women’s basketball team’s bout against the Kansas Jayhawks. Football fans, however, soon took notice of Caleb’s pink phone case and his manicured pink nails, sparking all sorts of reactions. While some labeled him ‘girly‘, others called him ‘annoying‘ and ‘sassy‘. But there were some supporting voices too; for instance, Shannon Sharpe, who has recently become a victim of a similar case, couldn’t help but back the projected No. 1 draft pick.

On NightCap, Shannon Sharpe, while reacting to Caleb getting criticized online, posed a question to his co-host, Chad Johnson, which definitely came from the heart. “When did men start caring about how (other) men dress, what they wear — the pink nail, the pink phone?” He asked. Johnson was very clear in his stance, noting that he never brings up someone’s attire or appearance.

Sharpe then posed a rhetorical question about whether Ocho paid for Caleb’s outfit — when he was actually taking a jab at those who were judging the soon-to-be NFL star. He further expressed, “They don’t even know Caleb Williams. And you know where they’re getting at — what they are trying to insinuate.” Unc also stated that people have been using derogatory terms like “gay, zesty, fruity,” and whatnot, concealed as some sort of compliment, but asserted that no straight men would ever interpret them as such.

“How do you get to determine what’s acceptable for someone else? Your norm is not someone else’s norm,” Sharpe added.

The former tight end then noted how it takes just one person to blow something out of proportion by simply sharing it on social media, which was the case for Caleb’s very brief clip of donning pink attire. Others then chime in, and in a short time, it goes viral. Case in point, that’s exactly how Sharpe himself became a victim of such criticism.

Shannon Sharpe Gets Called All Sorts of Names for His Tight and Matching Attire

Earlier this month, the former ‘Undisputed’ was going about his day by sharing a short video in front of a ‘Total Wine‘ store, where he was supposed to do a meet and greet with fans and sign bottles for them. But fans were rather speculative about his olive-colored full-sleeve tight T-shirt and matching leggings-like pants, paired with an orange bag that, for many, looked like a woman’s purse. And just like Caleb Williams, Unc was called all sorts of names.

So, is it so surprising that Sharpe cannot fathom how people can use derogatory terms just because someone is wearing a particular type of attire? He has, however, gotten used to it, and wants to let the fans know that this type of unwanted attention only helps his ventures. That’s exactly what happened in this instance too, as Total Wine would not only go on to sell out their entire shelves of Le Portier but also order 2000 cases more within just one week.