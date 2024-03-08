“They Just Ordered 2000 More Cases”: Shannon Sharpe Thanks Haters for Booming Business After Green Outfit Goes Viral

Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe recently broke the internet in his olive-colored full-sleeve tight T-shirt and matching leggings-like pants, paired with an orange bag that almost looked like a woman’s purse. His simply getting out of the car, addressing the fans, and then going into the wine shop he recently collaborated with, has led to fans re-creating Sharpe’s half-minute-long clip, with one wearing a fake muscle suit to match the former Undisputed’s demeanor. However, to anyone’s surprise, while fans are having fun with it, Unc is raking in the moolah with an insane added focus on his brands and the ones he collaborates with.

Advertisement

During his recent banter session on ‘NightCap‘ alongside co-host Chad Johnson, Shannon Sharpe reiterated that the naysayers only make him stronger. He recalled a recent conversation with his sister, Sherra, who crystallized that his success today depends on having more fans than haters. Or, it wouldn’t simply be possible — from sold-out products to two very successful podcasts and a show on ESPN.

Unc then explained that whenever someone goes viral, others start riding on their success, possibly unaware of how it brings more, and more attention to Sharpe’s brand. In this case, the brand that he was collaborating with for the meet and greet and bottle signing — potentially emptied out their shelves since they had placed a new order of 2000 cases.

Advertisement

“Once somebody sees something go viral, then everybody start piggybacking out,” Sharpe said, telling fans once again to wear his olive green outfit and recreate the now-viral scene, as, “They just ordered 2,000 more cases.“

Ocho added his two cents as well, saying how fans might think they are doing it to make fun of Sharpe, but they are only increasing his earnings. And it sure shows, with Sharpe making strides in every facet of his life.

Shannon Sharpe Business Outlook 2024

It’s no secret that the three-time Super Bowl champ has seamlessly transitioned from the gridiron to the newsroom. One could very well argue that he has become the face of sports media in recent years. Some definitely felt that Sharpe’s career was about to derail after the infamous breakup with Skip Bayless, but it’s quite the opposite.

When Shannon Sharpe shared his sparring ground with Skip Bayless, before the NBA finals last year to be exact, the Undisputed averaged 154,000 viewers, which has since seen a huge decline. Despite the inclusion of Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson, Skip’s show, just last week, attracted only 50,000 viewers, while Sharpe’s First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith managed to draw in a crowd of 486,000.

Sharpe’s two podcasts — Nightcap and Club Shay Shay Shay — are in the spotlight too, as they continuously rake in millions of views on every episode. Notably, his recent conversation with comedian and actor Katt Williams raked in 62 million views on YouTube, and Sharpe stressed in his recent appearance on NightCap that the money he made from it is beyond anyone’s expectations. He asked fans to imagine a number and triple it, even if someone imagines it to be $2 million.

Advertisement

According to Finurah, Unc has accumulated $14 million in net worth as of 2024. We can now add a few more digits to that since he made such a significant sum from the Katt Williams interview. With the current momentum and his own podcast, which he turned into a safe place for people to vent, the former Broncos man will surely move mountains in the coming years.