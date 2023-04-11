“You’re a Pure Di*keater”: Potential First Round Pick Darnell Wright’s NSFW Reply to a Media Critic Is Going Crazy Viral

The NFL Draft is almost here, and things are getting very tense and exciting. Not just for the fans, who are anxious to know which new face will join their teams. It is an even more anxious period for the players themselves, of whom only some will get the chance to play in the NFL. It seems that pressure might have gotten to Tennessee Volunteers’ Darnell Wright.

The 6’5″ offensive tackle out of Tennessee is touted to go high up in the draft process. In fact, there are some who even think he could potentially be a top-15 pick. He also had some pretty nice stats during the Combine workouts. However, it seems he is as fast in his temper, as he is running the 40-yard dash.

Darnell Wright hits out at an analyst for suggesting he shouldn’t play at LT

It is understandable for players to get frustrated about analysts making wrong analyses of their plays. It is okay for players to calmly refute such claims and prove it otherwise, either on the field or with stats. However, it is not considered very gentlemanly, if a player ends up in the analyst’s DMs and calls him a “d**keater”. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what Wright did.

When Cincinnati Bengals analyst Willie Lutz said Wright should not be playing at LT, he probably meant that Wright should continue playing to his strengths at RT. However, Wright did not take it that way and ended up messaging Lutz in a pretty harsh manner. “Your (sic) a pure dic******. What year did you play to say anybody has any business doing anything?” he asked Lutz via Twitter DMs.

Will this Twitter debacle hurt Wright’s chances in the draft?

While Wright and Lutz have since patched things up between them, the exchange is still out in the world for everyone to see. Especially GMs, who will not be very impressed at the lack of temperamental control Wright has. However, there have been many who had mich serious problems and still managed to make it into the NFL. So, it seems unlikely that Wright will miss out on a chance to play.

The only major impact this could have is in his draft stock, though even that need not necessarily be affected. At most, he can expect a 5-10 spot drop, which doesn’t make a massive difference in terms of rookie contracts. All he has to do now is ensure there are no more outbursts at analysts. Especially on social media. Sit tight, and hope the next few days sail past uneventfully.