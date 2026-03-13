“You’re Looking At a Sam Darnold Situation”: Seth Rollins Weighs In On Kyler Murray Signing With the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have spent the last couple of seasons searching for stability at the quarterback position. Despite Sam Darnold leading them to an incredible 14-3 record in 2024, the Vikings chose not to renew him. They instead went all-in on their first-round pick, J.J. McCarthy, for the 2025 season.

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Unfortunately for the rookie, injuries and inconsistent production meant that Kevin O’Connell’s QB1 position was graced by everyone from McCarthy to Carson Wentz to Max Brosmer. Naturally, last season’s merry-go-round forced the Vikings to keep reshaping their QB room, hoping to find a long-term answer. Now, that search has taken an intriguing turn.

Last night, the Vikings signed former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray, adding a proven but polarizing quarterback to a room that already includes McCarthy.

The presence of the latter has instantly created one of the most fascinating quarterback competitions heading into the 2026 season. And according to WWE superstar Seth Rollins, that competition might actually be the best thing that could happen to the team.

Appearing on Good Morning Football, Rollins shared his perspective on the situation, explaining that the dynamic between Murray and McCarthy reminds him of a familiar storyline.

“I’m really fascinated by this situation. I think, you know, we’re looking at a Sam Darnold situation … a little Sam Darnold 2.0, and I’m wondering kind of what J.J. McCarthy’s mindset is,” he said.

As hinted earlier, Rollins’ comparison isn’t random. Under HC O’Connell, Minnesota has become one of the league’s most effective places for quarterbacks trying to revive their careers.

The most famous and recent example remains Sam Darnold, who went from a struggling former top pick at the Jets to a Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks after rebuilding his game within O’Connell’s system. Rollins intriguingly believes Kyler Murray could follow a similar path.

The former Cardinals star arrives in Minnesota after seven seasons in Arizona, where he started 87 games, threw for 20,460 yards and 121 touchdowns, and posted a 92.2 career passer rating. But what makes him unique from his Vikings predecessors is his dual-threat ability, as he already has over 3,000 rushing yards in his career.

Still, Kyler Murray’s arrival also changes the situation for McCarthy. In his debut season as the QB1, he went 6-4 in his first 10 career starts before injuries interrupted his development in 2025. Hence, in Seth Rollins’ eyes, the new competition will test how ready McCarthy really is to lead the franchise.

“Here’s a guy who’s a really high pick,” he said about McCarthy. “He’s pegged to come in and start and now… it doesn’t go as he hoped and now they’re bringing in a guy to compete with him.”

But rather than seeing it as a problem, Rollins believes the rivalry will push both quarterbacks to improve: “I like the move. I think what it does is… it pits these guys against each other, no doubt about it, but I think that’s a good thing.”

Vikings fans, how are you feeling about your new QB? pic.twitter.com/82JQFMANeA — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 13, 2026

Rollins also aptly pointed out that the pressure on Kyler Murray is very different this time around because he arrives in Minnesota on a 1-year contract to prove he can still be a franchise starter.

“When you are on a one-year deal, and it’s make or break whether you’re going to be a starting quarterback and make starting quarterback money for the rest of your career… that is a huge difference in the trajectory of your career,” Rollins explained.

At the same time, Rollins emphasized that McCarthy will not simply hand over the job. “J.J. McCarthy is committed,” he said. “He’s not just going to roll over… he’s not going to say, ‘Okay Kyler, you’re the vet, come in and take the job.’”

It is no secret that the Vikings have a stellar team when one takes out the QB1 position from the picture. This is why their failure in 2025 was tough to digest for fans. Hence, adding Kyler Murray into the fray puts a lot of expectations and pressure on his back.

The margin of error also remains slim for Murray because Minnesota plays in the NFC North, one of the toughest divisions in football, where every team, from the Lions, the Bears to the Packers, everyone has built competitive rosters in recent years.

“They play in a really, really difficult division as well … in the NFC North. So I’m curious to see where this thing shakes out,” the former WWE champion aptly concluded.

As things stand, the Vikings have not named a starting quarterback. But Minnesota faithful would be hoping Rollins’ theory holds true, because Kevin O’Connell having a selection headache between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy is the need of the hour for them.