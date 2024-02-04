Super Bowl 2025 Location: When & Where Will the Coming Season’s Biggest Football Game be Held?

The buzz around Super Bowl 58 has reached a thundering level. Fans, analysts, and even bettors are all super excited to witness the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs take on one of the most complete teams this season, the San Francisco 49ers. Even the demand for tickets has reached an unprecedented height. As a matter of fact, the average price of the tickets is now $9,804, a 69% rise from last year.

This is all because fans are eager to see stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Isiah Pacheco, lock horns against Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey. Alongside these stars, there will also be exciting events for the audience to enjoy, such as the halftime show, which will feature R&B legend Usher.

The thrilling action of the Super Bowl LVIII will kick off on February 11th at 6:30 p.m. ET, so better mark your calendar for Sunday. The game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

For TV viewers, CBS and Nickelodeon will be broadcasting the event. If you prefer streaming, Paramount+ has you covered on all platforms. Additionally, you can sign in with your TV provider on CBS.com or the CBS Sports apps to enjoy the game seamlessly.

Fans are also eager to know the Super Bowl locations following the 58th edition of the grand event. Take a look:

Super Bowl LIX

Date: Feb. 9, 2025

At home of the New Orleans Saints: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, LA)

Super Bowl LX

Date: Feb. 8, 2026

At home of the San Francisco 49ers: Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)

Super Bowl LXI

Date: Feb. 14, 2027

At home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

All You Need To Know About Super Bowl 58 Broadcast

The Super Bowl 58 will be making NFL history this season by being broadcast in two different formats. On one hand, CBS has been given the responsibility to present the traditional broadcast of the game. On the other hand, Nickelodeon will air an exclusive kids broadcast for family and friends.

The NFL plans to offer a unique viewing experience for a younger audience and get them hooked on one of the biggest events in the country.

For those opting to watch the CBS broadcast, Paramount+ will provide a streaming option. Paramount+ would support various devices, including Apple TVs, Google TVs, Roku TVs, iPhones, iPads, and even consoles like the PlayStation 4s and 5s and Xbox.

“There is nobody more suited than our CBS Sports production team, in conjunction with our friends at Nickelodeon, to deliver an innovative and slime-filled Nick-ified telecast for kids and family,” CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said.

CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports HQ will be offering over 115 combined hours throughout the week. The action is set to start on Monday, February 5th, at 6 a.m. ET. The broadcast will include studio programs and radio show simulcasts.

The coverage will go on until Super Bowl Sunday, with an extended post-game show. “The NFL Today” team will be led by James Brown, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms, Nate Burleson, and JJ Watt.