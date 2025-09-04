Aaron Jones’ Son Couldn’t Believe His Dad Was Chosen Captain Until the Vikings RB “Brought Home the C With a Star”

NFL teams typically select multiple captains from their 52-man roster. While league guidelines suggest a maximum of six, the rule isn’t strictly enforceable, and many teams go beyond that. Captains play a vital role in communication and leadership, and you can never have too many voices guiding the locker room. That’s exactly the approach the Minnesota Vikings took this season, naming eight captains, four on offense and four on defense. Among them is veteran running back Aaron Jones.

Jones’s journey to this honor hasn’t been easy. Throughout his career, he has battled multiple injuries and setbacks. After spending seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers, they released him last offseason. Minnesota quickly signed him on a one-year deal, and he responded with the best season of his career. His production, experience, and leadership convinced the Vikings to reward him with a two-year, $20 million extension, and now, the captain’s title as well.

This isn’t the first time his teammates have named him captain. He was one of the Packers’ captains for the 2022 season. But for Jones, being named captain is deeply meaningful this time, and it’s especially special for his family. His young son, Aaron LaRae Jones Jr., had been hoping to see his father earn the honor. Last year, when Jones wasn’t selected, his son was disappointed and kept asking why. He explained that players earn captaincy by gaining the respect of their teammates. They just don’t hand out the title.

That’s why the moment the Vikings officially named him captain was so powerful. Jones couldn’t wait to share the news with his son, but the boy didn’t believe it until his father walked through the door with the captain’s armband in his hand.

“It meant everything to me. It’s truly an honor. That’s what I worked for. It just showed me that my work is paying off, and my teammates see the hard work I’m putting in. It’s funny every time I bring my son up here, three times a week, and as soon as you walk into the door, they have the pictures of the captains up there. All of last year, Dad, why aren’t you captain, Dad? I just told him you got to be voted by your teammates, and maybe next year. I called him as soon as I found out, and I don’t think he quite got it until I brought home C with a star on it.”

It takes more than talent to be a true leader. Aaron Jones has shown he is both an influential presence in the locker room and a consistent performer on the field. Last season, he posted career-best numbers, carrying the ball 255 times for 1,138 yards at an impressive 4.5 yards per carry.

He added another dimension to the offense with 51 receptions for just over 400 yards, proving his versatility as a dual-threat back. In total, he scored seven touchdowns, an area he knows still has room for improvement.

This year, his role becomes even more critical, not only as a playmaker but as a mentor. With rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy set to make his NFL debut, the burden will be on Jones to carry a heavy workload and ease the transition. A strong, reliable run game is a young quarterback’s best friend, and Jones will need to ensure McCarthy can lean on him to move the offense efficiently.