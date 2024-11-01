“You’re Losing Because of Him”: NFL Veteran Explains Why Benching Anthony Richardson Was the Right Move by the Colts

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) stands on the field after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Colts are significantly struggling as they head into Week 8 of the 2024 season, and the problem appears to stem from Anthony Richardson. The star quarterback has yet to show up for his team in his second year — contrary to what the fanbase had expected.

His outing last week against the Texans was one of the worst, as Richardson completed just 31% of his passes and threw one interception. On top of this poor showing, he also exhibited unsportsmanlike behavior by excusing himself from the game, claiming he needed a “breather.”

This was enough of a sign for the Colts to look to Joe Flacco to take over the helm. And not surprisingly, analysts like Chase Daniel believe it is the right decision.

During his appearance on ‘The Colin Cowherd Show,’ Daniel, a former NFL quarterback turned analyst, asserted that the Colts had been losing because of Richardson’s poor performance. This is the reason why they are leaning toward Joe Flacco, who was the Comeback Player of the Year last year for a reason.

He knows how NFL teams plan their blitzes, as he has been doing it since 2008. So, for Daniel, it was clear that Flacco was the right answer, as he can be an asset for the team against the Vikings next Sunday.

“With Anthony Richardson, the whole thing is, you’re not winning because of him. In fact, I would even go as far as saying, you’re losing because of it. But Joe Flacco, he’s seen every single blitz you could possibly bring in the entire NFL.”

.@ChaseDaniel tells @ColinCowherd why benching Anthony Richardson is the right move: "You're losing because of him… If you're those receivers, you're looking forward to Joe Flacco playing." pic.twitter.com/j1BaBuNyZd — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 1, 2024

More and more critics in the NFL world are out to wring Richardson’s neck, including Cam Newton, who took to the mic to voice some strongly worded advice for the youngster.

Cam Newton’s advice for Richardson

When it comes to being a player who is usually hated by the media and the fans alike, there are several that come to mind. Odell Beckham Jr., Deshaun Watson, Antonio Brown, and even Cam Newton to an extent. As such, they know a thing or two when it comes to being criticized for their specific performances.

Newton took to the ‘First Take’ show to discuss Richardson’s reaction during the game against the Texans, saying that it left a negative impression on the fans when he showed such signs of weakness.

“Richardson, you have now given so many people ammunition to shoot back at you. Don’t do that, not like that. Those things is what you get your stripes for on the field, Anthony Richardson. And for you to tap out with a game like the Texans, a divisional game, no bro, we need you to fight.”

.@cameronnewton has a message for Anthony Richardson and young players coming into the NFL ✍️ pic.twitter.com/cJx4vSc78Q — First Take (@FirstTake) November 1, 2024

Cam further spoke about how the fans will pick apart his future appearances from now on, making it crucial for him to step up and prove his worth as a Colt. Newton was a victim of this too when he didn’t dive on a fumble during Super Bowl 50. Many still take jabs at him for not diving, as it could have changed the outcome of the matchup.