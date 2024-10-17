“You’re Only Doing This Because You’re Trying to Tell a Story in Regards to Taylor Swift”: Cam Newton on KC Chiefs’ New Project in the Works

Earlier this month, news broke that Cable TV giant Bravo is working on a show based on the WAGs [Wives and girlfriends] of Kansas City Chiefs players. While many have cozied up to the idea, Cam Newton hasn’t.

In the latest episode of “4th&1 With Cam Newton,” the former Panthers quarterback reacted to the concept of the show by calling it “bulls*it”. For Cam, the show is all about grabbing eyeballs and making money by leveraging the brand value of Taylor Swift.

This harsh reality, in Cam’s view, disrespects the other women involved in the show, making him not a fan of the idea.

“Let’s call a spade a spade. You’re only doing this because you’re trying to tell a story in regards to Taylor Swift.”

The former NFL QB then ruffled a few feathers by noting that without Taylor Swift, the show wouldn’t gain much traction, as he believes no one would be interested in seeing the likes of Chariah Gordon, fiancée of Mecole Hardman Jr.

“If it’s not involving her, nobody else would want to see it”

Cam justified his stance by claiming that before Taylor Swift’s arrival, a show like this wouldn’t have even been conceived. And then, in a typical Cam Newton fashion, he told the ladies in question that if they have any problem with his truth bomb; he is ready to talk to their boyfriends or husbands.

“Babe, babe, babe, babe… I don’t want to talk to you, I’ll talk to your husband or your boyfriend but till her [Swift], nobody wanted to see [you]… they just want to see Taylor Swift.”

Well, if the former QB’s words are anything to go by, the show likely won’t gain much traction, as Swift reportedly won’t be involved.

Here’s all we know about the show on Chiefs players’ WAGs

While many, including Cam, have claimed that the show wouldn’t be made if not for Taylor Swift, sources close to People told the media house that the project is indeed happening. And that too, without the pop sensation.

As it turns out, the show’s pilot had already been filmed over the summer, while Taylor was busy with the Eras Tour. Attending the shoot was impossible for her.

And even if she was available, sources reveal that she would’ve passed on the opportunity because of how protective she is about her personal life.

“Taylor, especially, is very protective of what little private life she has left. She enjoys all the ladies she’s met, but she will not be a part of Bravo’s storyline,” reveal reports.

Another notable omission from the show is Brittany Mahomes — for reasons unknown. Amongst the cast, however, are Hardman Jr.’s fiancée Chariah Gordon, and defensive tackle Chris Jones’s girlfriend, Sheawna Weathersby. Other Chiefs players and their wives and girlfriends have also made minor appearances, according to reports.

As of writing, no credible sources point to the show being picked up by a streaming platform. With no Taylor Swift, the appeal will definitely be lower.

Nonetheless, the interest ideally should be high amongst NFL fans, especially given how wildly successful the Chiefs brand is.