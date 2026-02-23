Zach Charbonnet Injury Update: NFL Doctor Expects Week 12 Return, Suggests Seahawks Backup Plan

There was very little that went wrong for the Seattle Seahawks from November 17 through February 8 this past season. Over that 83-day stretch, the team went 10-0, including a perfect 3-0 run in the playoffs on the way to a comfortable Super Bowl LX victory. There were mistakes here and there and a few tense moments, but meaningful problems were rare. One of the few came on January 17.

That afternoon, the Seahawks dominated the San Francisco 49ers in a 41-6 win to advance to the NFC Championship Game. The performance itself was nearly flawless. However, the game produced one major setback.

With 3:06 remaining in the second quarter, Seattle handed the ball to Zach Charbonnet on a third-and-two. Dee Winters and Eric Kendricks stopped him after a one-yard gain, and a defensive penalty on Jordan Elliott kept the drive alive. The penalty was a minor detail compared to what followed.

Charbonnet stayed down after the play and was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game. Initial optimism suggested he may have avoided a serious injury, but a few days later, the Seahawks confirmed the worst. Charbonnet had torn his ACL, ending his season and potentially impacting a significant portion of 2026.

While Seattle went on to win the Super Bowl, Charbonnet had to watch the finish from the sideline. Now, his recovery process has officially begun. Charbonnet shared a post on Instagram showing himself in a hospital bed following surgery on the torn ACL. The procedure marks the first major milestone in his return to the field and gives a clearer picture of his potential timeline.

Some fans may wonder why it took nearly five weeks between the injury and surgery, but that delay is actually common with ACL injuries. Doctors often wait for swelling to subside and for the knee to stabilize before performing the operation. With surgery complete, the focus shifts to recovery.

According to NFL physical therapist Jeff Mueller (PT, DPT), a realistic timetable points to roughly nine months before a return. That timeline would place Charbonnet’s earliest comeback around Week 12 in late November. Even that may be optimistic.

Zach Charbonnet –

DOS 2/20/26 9 months timetable would place him at Week 12 (late November) at the soonest.

If Seattle doesn’t re-sign Kenneth Walker, they’ll likely wind up bringing in two key RBs to utilize until Charbs can return. https://t.co/16J2hZiZk1 — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) February 23, 2026

ACL recoveries can vary widely, particularly for running backs who rely heavily on explosiveness and cutting ability. It would not be surprising if Charbonnet were unable to make a meaningful impact until December, if he returns at all during the regular season.

The timing of the injury also complicates things for Charbonnet personally. The 2026 season is set to be a contract year, and instead of building momentum toward free agency in 2027, he may now spend much of it rehabbing.

His 2025 performance already left a mixed impression. Charbonnet scored a career-high 12 touchdowns and showed improvement as the season progressed, but he also posted a career-worst 4.3 yards per touch and struggled in passing situations. It was his least effective year as both a receiving back and a pass protector.

Next season was supposed to help define his long-term value. Now it may largely be lost.

The injury also creates a real roster question for Seattle. Kenneth Walker III is headed toward free agency, and even if the Seahawks bring him back, the team has plenty of evidence that he benefits from sharing the workload with another capable back.

Based on Charbonnet’s recovery timeline, Seattle may need to find additional running back help for much of the 2026 season. If Walker is not re-signed, the Seahawks could realistically need to bring in two contributors to stabilize the position group.

For now, though, the most important development is that the recovery process has begun.