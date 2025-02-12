Shedeur Sanders Admits He May Waive Deion Sanders’ Fee to Get Him on the ‘2Legendary’ Podcast

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders’ 2Legendary podcast performs excellently on YouTube. Most of his videos have pulled in more than 100,000 viewers. Those that haven’t, mostly live in the 50,000-80,000 range. The likes of Travis Hunter and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have already appeared on the program. Shedeur’s father, Deion Sanders, crashed one of his episodes last month, but has never been the show’s primary guest.

On Episode 30 of 2Legendary, Shedeur discussed what it’d take to land Deion at some point on the podcast. He told co-host Darius Sanders that he wants to be an NFL champion before bringing his father on the podcast. When Darius asked if he’d “charge” Coach Prime for his guest spot, Shedeur said he’d consider it.

“I gotta win a Super Bowl first… gotta be successful in my eyes before I can get Dad on here… I may waive his fee to get on my show.”

Episode 30 of 2Legendary was live on YouTube for roughly an hour before going private for unknown reasons. It will likely be re-released later in the week.

Shedeur talks daily routine, long-term goals

Outside of podcasting, Shedeur’s primary focus is on NFL Draft preparation. He’s expected to be a top-five pick and has been the rumored target of interest for the New York Giants. If he lands in The Big Apple, following Jayden Daniels’ arc is unlikely. But five years from now, he’s hoping to have a Super Bowl ring and a possibly family of his own.

“Leading a franchise to a lot of success, Super Bowls… maybe have a family.”

Shedeur knows you must maximize each day to reach such lofty professional heights. That’s why he has a highly disciplined routine. Then, when his days are done, he can relax.

“Wake up. Eat breakfast. Go for a walk… lift. Eat lunch. Sit in the hot tub. I like sitting in the hot tub… that’s how my food digest for me… get on the phone, Facetime… I don’t text.”

The NFL Combine is from February 27 to March 2. Shedeur hasn’t decided if he’ll participate in the event, but knows where he’ll be taking visits afterwards. He’ll make a trip to New York for the Giants, but will stop in Cleveland to see the Browns first.

NEW from today: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders says his FIRST 30 #NFL visit is already scheduled. The team? The Cleveland #Browns. ( via @WellOffMedia1) pic.twitter.com/vM1RG0jiYx — Grant Puskar (@grant_puskar_) February 12, 2025

The NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay from April 24-26.