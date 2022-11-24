Zach Wilson’s Teammates Have Been Worried Sick About His Form Since Spring

Nov 20, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) runs the ball against the New England Patriots in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

While the Jets’ decision to bench quarterback Zach Wilson for this weekend’s game against the Bears may have surprised some people when it was announced on Wednesday, many reckon that it was long overdue.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that a number of Jets players have been troubled by Wilson’s fundamentals ever since the spring. They’re not sure if the quarterback had the “yips” or if his attitude was interfering with his performance.

According to Rapoport, the team is hoping that Wilson will use this time away from the field to “take a deep breath” and prepare mentally for his return. Wilson’s career in New York is “not over,” according to coach Robert Saleh, and he remains the team’s future.

Also Read: Kerby Joseph Stats 2022: After Intercepting Aaron Rodgers Twice, The Lions Safety Is Attracting Global Attention

Zach Wilson struggling because of ‘the Yips’

The “yips” have affected Jets quarterback Zach Wilson since this spring, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. As per Rapoport, the 23-year-old “struggled to make simple basic throws” and they were “trying to figure out what was wrong.”

His mechanics, perhaps? Did he think about it? Why can’t these straightforward throws be made? Wilson has thrown 189 passes this season, but only 105 of them have been completed. In seven games, he has four touchdowns and five interceptions.

From @NFLTotalAccess: #Jets players have been concerned about Zach Wilson for some time, hoping the light would come on. Perhaps it will after a deep breath. pic.twitter.com/86M739P1mE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2022

The team’s 10-3 loss to the Patriots in Week 11 was the culmination of his subpar play this week. Wilson could only complete 9 of his 22 passes for a total of 77 yards. According to statistics, Wilson has a poor track record when under pressure. He frequently throws off his back foot as a result of his propensity to look downfield instead of at the pass rush.

Wilson has made only 105 of his 189 pass attempts for completion during his seven starts, resulting in four touchdown passes and five interceptions.

Also Read: “Another Peyton Manning Record Now Belongs to Tom Brady”: Tampa Bay QB Demolished Three Records Against Rams On Sunday