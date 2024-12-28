mobile app bar

CFB Fans Left In Disbelief With Michigan’s 5-Star QB Recruit Bryce Underwood’s Size

Alex Murray
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Michigan football signee Bryce Underwood speaks during national signing day at Belleville High School in Belleville on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

Michigan football signee Bryce Underwood speaks during national signing day at Belleville High School in Belleville on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.

The Michigan Wolverines will be playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl opposite the Alabama Crimson Tide on New Year’s Eve, but they’re already looking to next year. Their top recruit for their 2025 class, local quarterback Bryce Underwood, has started practicing with the team already—and fans are impressed to say the least.

Underwood took to the field this past week as an early enrollee, though he won’t be able to play in the Bowl game. Seeing him with pads on at a collegiate practice, his size was even more jarring. Even when you already know his 6’4″, 208-pound measurables.

Underwood isn’t the only massive QB on Michigan’s roster either. The youngster will join Alex Orji, a veteran entering his fourth year with the Wolverines in 2025. He stands 6’3″ and 236 pounds.

Bryce Underwood originally intended to attend LSU, but flipped to Michigan a couple of weeks before National Signing Day. He grew up in Belleville, MI, just a 30 minute drive down the I-94 from Ann Arbor and Michigan University. Home was clearly a factor there. However, some believe it was a heftier NIL bag that convinced Underwood to stay close to home.

Underwood was just awarded nearly every trophy imaginable for his performance as a high school senior—right after receiving most of those awards as a junior as well. By the time he signed on December 4, he was a five-star recruit rated as the No. 1 high school recruit in the nation by everyone from ESPN to 247Sports.

The fact that he was so highly rated across the board made his commitment flip that much more surprising. Michigan was a perennial CFP contender for nine years under Jim Harbaugh from 2015-2023, but they had a noticeable dip in form in 2024 after winning the National Championship in 2023 in Harbaugh’s swan song.

His replacement, Sherrone Moore, kept the ship relatively steady, but not CFP steady. The team went 7-5, their worst record in a non-COVID year since Brady Hoke’s final year in 2014. It was also their first season finishing unranked in a non-COVID season since 2017. Bryce Underwood isn’t exactly joining a program on the rise.

However, a few NIL bucks and the comfort of home are much stronger factors than the success of the program. Looking at those broad shoulders, it seems Underwood might have what it takes to carry the Wolverines back to relevance on his own anyhow.

About the author

Alex Murray

Alex Murray

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Alex Murray has been active in the sport media industry since his graduation from the prestigious RTA School of Media at TMU (formerly Ryerson University) in downtown Toronto. He has had a specific focus and interest on all things football and NFL, which stems from his father, who imbued him with a love of football and the NFL over all other sports at a young age. Alex even played football up until his freshman year of college, when he realized that he would find more success writing about rather than playing the sport. Alex has written for a variety of sports media outlets, including theScore, FanSided, FantasyPros, GiveMeSport, and more.

Share this article

Don’t miss these