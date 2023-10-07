Deion Sanders’ Success Has Prompted a 40% Hike In Out Of State Applications That Pay $30,000 More In Annual Tuition

There is no doubt that Deion Sanders’ presence is making the University of Colorado an increasingly popular institution. Not only is the entire nation hooked to its football program but the school itself is attracting more and more academic interest from students outside Colorado. In Coach Prime’s debut year itself, the school has recorded a 40 percent increase in such applications as per the TIME Magazine.

An increase in out-of-state applications for any school is a massively profitable opportunity since each out-of-state student pays $30,000 more in tuition fees annually. It can be said that with the inclusion of Deion Sanders and his sons in the program, the institution now has the chance to compete with some of the blue-blood colleges like Alabama, Ohio State, or Michigan.

Deion Sanders Attracts 40% More Out-of-State Applicants To Colorado

Prime was featured on the cover of TIME Magazine which was a fancy pair up to see. However, the article which detailed the Prime Effect in full length touched upon how Deion Sanders is so much more than just a football coach for the University of Colorado. He has not just taken his team to new heights but also put CU on the map of relevance in today’s world.

The growing popularity of the school has resulted in a flood of new applications with a massive rise in out-of-state applicants. “Colorado chancellor Philip DiStefano says out-of-state applications have climbed 40%,” the TIME article read. The reason why it is considered a huge stat is that out-of-state students pay $30,000 more in annual tuition fees, as per Joe Pompliano.

Deion Sanders has completely turned the tables ever since his arrival in Boulder. His legendary status in the sporting world paired with his coaching skills have made Colorado the center of college sports in the nation. Furthermore, Prime going the extra mile with his marketing campaigns with the help of his son Deion Sanders Jr., he has not only brought a lot of eyes but also dollars to the city.

Prime Effect Lures Five-Star High School QB Bryce Underwood

Watching Deion Sanders transform Colorado in a revolutionary yet disciplinary way, CU is becoming a hub for many young talents to carve out their careers, the Prime way. One such player has been the five-star high school quarterback Bryce Underwood. Underwood and his family have shown keen interest in joining the program watching Shedeur Sanders ball out with a team that was rebuilt a few months ago.

Underwood has paid Deion Sanders a visit to hold talks about his future in the program and what his career holds under Prime’s coaching. However, Underwood is one of many talents that want a piece of Prime in their resume, since the NFL legend has torn the conventional books of college coaching and paved a path of his own which seems to make a massive impact on the young lives associated with him.