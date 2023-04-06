XFL Week 7 Attendance & Viewership: As Ratings Drop Drastically From Week 6, Should Dwayne Johnson Be Worried?

The third rendition of the XFL has been going very smoothly. In fact, it has been more than just smooth sailing, with viewership numbers rising exponentially. However, Dwayne Johnson might have to put a temporary stop to celebrations. As the latest numbers for week 7 come in, there might be an air of dismay around the XFL offices.

Dwayne Johnson‘s revamped XFL has managed to attract a lot of idle NFL fans who have been yearning for some action in the off-season. In its first comeback season itself, the XFL has managed to establish itself as the prime spring league in the country. However, every venture will face setbacks, and Johnson is now facing his first-ever mid-season setback as XFL’s co-owner.

XFL Week 7 numbers show a massive drop in TV viewership

The week 7 TV viewership numbers for the XFL are a bit concerning. Especially following what the league achieved in week 6, this massive drop could potentially be seen as a sign by many. For context, the XFL managed to rake in about 1.7 million viewers on ABC alone, and another 740,000 from FX and ESPN2. This week, ABC only had 800,000 viewers, while FX and ESPN2 combined had 502,000.

However, there is some relieving news for the league. One of the major reasons that can be attributed to this fall in viewership, is the NCAA’s March Madness games. The Collegiate level games are known for attracting massive crowds, so it is understandable if the XFL’s base viewership opted to watch or go for those games instead. The reality of the situation, though, will only be revealed next week.

Dwayne Johnson’s league is steadily becoming more and more popular

Thanks to its unique broadcasting strategies, and its rather fast-paced gameplay, the XFL is becoming a household name in America. It is also now a haven for NFL fans who always crave gridiron action. The XFL stands out from other leagues for many reasons, the primary being that it fields a lot of ex-NFL players. Players fans can recognize when they get on the pitch.

The XFL is also unique in that it broadcasts QB and offensive coordinators calling plays. This is something fans have been calling for the NFL to implement as well. Mostly, because it gives viewers a better understanding of the plays happening on the gridiron. Though, the NFL is not that great at implementing changes. Will the growth of the XFL push the NFL to bring reforms to its game structures as well?