Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Quotes Friend Deion Sanders Upon Kickstarting UFL

While Deion Sanders is a household name in the United States, he is responsible for bringing a whirlwind of national attention to the Colorado Buffaloes. Naturally, his coveted list of friends contains several celebrities, but Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson made a recent gesture that might have earned him a top spot. The Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas witnessed a new sunrise as ‘The Rock’ appeared with ‘Prime Effect’ on the opening of the 2024 UFL (United Football League).

Advertisement

The USFL and XFL have merged to form the UFL, increasing the tournament’s popularity and giving stars even more reasons to support it. However, it wasn’t just the presence of two great friends that delighted the fans. Dwayne Johnson was an integral presence at the Choctaw as the Hollywood star previously headed the XFL owner group. “The Rock” is even a co-owner of the UFL, and was rather excited to welcome Deion Sanders, as he revealed in an X post.

“An historic day in spring football for our United Football League! Beautiful energy and mana – and as Coach Prime @DeionSanders said today, the best part is giving these players opportunities to live their dreams and keep hope alive. THANK YOU FANS!!” posted Deion’s friend Johnson.

Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson was not the only celebrity brightening up the day as Deion Sanders also invited his friend and former Cowboys teammate Troy Aikman to support the opening of the UFL. The star-studded affair became even more exciting once Sanders, carrying his Prime Time charisma, engaged with the on-field staff. However, the opening’s flair was equally rivaled by the football match, which turned out to be quite interesting.

UFL Opens with a Bang at Choctaw Stadium

The game at Choctaw Stadium had the Birmingham Stallions go against the Arlington Renegades at 1 p.m. The Renegades are the current XFL ruling champions in the XFL while the Stallions top the USFL charts making it one of the most evenly-matched games.

However, Sanders’ presence at the Choctaw, though a momentous event, is widely believed to be a reciprocation of his gesture for Johnson’s appearance in Colorado. Amidst the high fervor, the former football and baseball professional cherished the moments with a post via IG, posing with Dwayne Johnson and Troy Aikman.

Sanders also thanked everyone who created such avenues for the growth of young talents, something that he has proven to support time and again.

Advertisement

“Great Day today at the kickoff of the @ufl Much love to @therock @danygarciaco @troyaikman the Generals I met and all the many Important Men & Women that created a vehicle for these young men to continue their dreams of playing PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL.”

Dwayne Johnson who appears as a one-man-army, has shared the UFL’s top seat with Dani Garcia and RedBird Capital Partners, since 2020. The trio has come a long way since then as they saved the league from bankruptcy and gave fans a platform to follow and cheer for young talents.