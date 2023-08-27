“3 Times in 25 Years”: Charles Barkley Talks Feud With Michael Jordan, Annoyed by ‘Royal Family Comparisons’

In a conversation with Jimmy Trania on the SI media podcast, Charles Barkley discussed his famous fallout with Michael Jordan. Once best friends, Barkley and Jordan are not on the same page now, which has raised many questions among the fans. Barkley in the podcast revealed that he was tired of answering about the fallout as if they were Prince Harry and Prince Williams.

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley were among the top prospects in the 1984 draft class, where Jordan was drafted 3rd overall by the Chicago Bulls, and Barkley was drafted 5th by the Philadelphia 76ers. Once touted as best friends, the relationship took a turn over a phone call almost a decade ago. Later, in a conversation with ESPN’s 1000’s Waddle and Silvy Show, Chuckster criticized Jordan for not being a great owner of the Charlotte Hornets. After this conversation, the relationship between the two NBA legends has not been the same as Jordan was not happy with Barkley’s open criticism.

Claiming they are not Prince Harry and Prince Williams, Charles Barkley talks about his friendship with Michael Jordan

Post his retirement, Barkley joined TNT as an analyst. As an analyst, a part of his job is to be unbiased and share his opinions as an expert. Barkley during the conversation revealed that he has criticized other general managers and if he had not done the same to his best friend, Jordan, it would have been a double standard.

In a recent talk with Barkley, Jimmy Trania again unearthed the question of whether Chuck gets tired of talking about the end of his friendship with Jordan, to which Charles replies that yes. He said that the two are not Prince Williams and Prince Harry, taking some shots from the backdoor. Barkley added that the two are doing great in their lives and he is happy about that.

Barkley also mentions how they have been in the same room in the past decade about three times.

“You know, that’s a great question,” said Barkley, “because I think we’ve actually only bumped into, we never got face-to-face or close enough, but I think we’ve actually only been in the same room like three times in the last 25 years. We were in New York at the same hotel for something one time, and then at the Hall of Fame one year he had to introduce somebody onstage, and I had to introduce somebody onstage. And I think the third time was at that 75th anniversary thing, and we never got within 25 feet of each other.”

It comes as a surprise to a lot of viewers, mostly the ones who followed the NBA when the two greats were in their primes. The relationship between Jordan and Barkley has become so sour that the damage seems beyond repairable.

Despite all the differences, Barkley speaks highly of Jordan as a player. Whenever asked to rank his all-time greats, Jordan is always in the top 5 of Barkley’s list.

Michael Jordan still holds the same place as a player in Charles Barkley’s list

Charles Barkley still thinks Michael Jordan is the greatest player ever. During a conversation with All the Smoke Podcast appearance in February, Chuck was asked who out of the current players features in his All-time top 10 list. The Hall of Famer only included Lebron James from the current active players, but that too not in the top 5.

He mentioned that Kobe and Jordan had a killer instinct and will always include Jordan above Lebron James and on his list of All-Time Greats. Barkley even went on to add that if someone went on to equate LeBron and Jordan, he would “hit” them.