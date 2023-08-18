“Closest I’ve Seen To Kobe Bryant With That Mentality”: Snubbing Stephen Curry, 39 Y/o Star Praises Jimmy Butler For His Demeanor

Jimmy Butler has transformed from a role player to the best player on a Championship-contending squad. Being one of the best two-way stars in today’s league, Butler has established himself as the Miami Heat’s go-to guy on both ends of the floor. With the virtue of getting buckets at will while guarding the best player on the opposite end, Jimmy has managed to lead a lackluster roster to the NBA Finals twice in four years. Widely regarded as one of the hardest workers in the league, 39-year-old Andre Iguodala snubbed the likes of Stephen Curry to praise Butler with comparisons to Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant thrived in the NBA for two decades with his unwavering passion for winning and weird obsession with constant improvement. Bryant was the epitome of dedication and lived by his “Mamba Mentality” philosophy. In fact, the Black Mamba even elucidated the true meaning of this never-say-die attitude. The same philosophy that motivated Kobe to win five titles also inspired an entire generation of athletes growing up. Jimmy Butler is merely one of the many who reflect the same work ethic and drive as Bryant.

Andre Iguodala compares Jimmy Butler to Kobe Bryant

Andre Iguodala has shared the court with some of the greatest players in the modern NBA. Despite being teammates with the likes of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, Iguodala recently compared Jimmy Butler to the great Kobe Bryant.

On a recent episode of the Gil’s Arena Show, Iggy explained how Butler pulled off some unconventional moves and led the Heat to the Finals. While praising the 6-foot-7 Forward, Andre highlighted his Kobe Bryant-like mentality.

“You always look back and say ‘how is Jimmy getting it done?’ He can’t shoot threes, can’t go left. Whatever they say about Jimmy he figured it out. I see him dribble with the right hand left and pull-up for three against Milwaukee this year.”

“He’s probably the closest that I’ve seen to Kobe Bryant with that mentality of just man, Jimmy will figure out a way for us to win… This dude got a Kobe Bryant will,” Iguodala said.

Not being provided with a star-studded roster hasn’t prevented Jimmy G Buckets from leading the Miami Heat to the Finals twice. Even though the Florida-based organization ended up on the losing side in both those instances, the Marquette alum was entertaining – 22.2/6.5/6 in the 2020 Playoff and 26.9/6.5/5.9 in the 2023 Playoff.

Stephen Curry, on the other hand, has been receiving comparisons to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant over the past few years. Similar to MJ, Steph has also been dominating the league despite being relatively older. And just like Kobe, Steph has worked hard to become one of the best in the league despite not being the tallest of the players. However, Andre still believed that Butler was a more apt comparison to Kobe.

Amid rumors of the Heat acquiring Damian Lillard, Butler expects the team to lift the 2024 Championship

The Miami Heat have been brilliant in order to advance to the Finals twice in four campaigns. Unfortunately, the team hasn’t managed to end up winning it all. Clearly, the franchise does require a third All-Star. From what it seems like, Damian Lillard is expected to be the answer to all of the Heat’s problems.

Immediately after losing the 2023 title to the Denver Nuggets, Dame was rumored to be traded to the Heat in the offseason. Even though the trade hasn’t fallen through yet, pundits expect Lillard to ultimately join Butler and Bam Adebayo. With the addition of the sharpshooting megastar, the Heat will certainly become a powerhouse. Erik Spoelstra’s boys will be the favorites to lift the franchise’s first Championship in 10+ years.