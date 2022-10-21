“No. 7 Stands for Completion in the Bible”: Kevin Durant Explains Switching Jersey Numbers from #35 to #7 for the Brooklyn Nets

Oct 19, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Why did Kevin Durant suddenly change jersey numbers when despite having a great run wearing the number 35?

Ever since Kevin Durant began playing basketball, he has been dawning jersey number 35. The simple yet touching reason behind it – an act to honor the legacy of his former AAU coach Charles Craig.

#35 was pretty successful a number for KD. As a Texas Longhorn, The Durantula won the National Player of the Year honor, the John R Wooden Award, and the Naismith College Player of the Year, among a long list of other achievements.

When Durant stepped onto the hardwood, he repped the number right from his rookie year to his final season with the Golden State Warriors. In this 12-year period, the 6-foot-10 forward won an MVP, 4 scoring titles, 2 championships, and 2 Finals MVPs.

If #35 was extremely lucky for the Slim Reaper then why did he decide to switch numbers after joining the Brooklyn Nets? Let’s get into it.

Kevin Durant released a statement announcing the change in his jersey number

Back in the summer of 2019, the then-32-year-old decided to switch his number from 35 to 7.

He announced this same news in a statement he released on Twitter. The then-new Brooklyn addition spoke about the opportunities and success #35 brought to him and his family.

“35 took my family and me from seat pleasants, and showed us the world. 35 allowed me to meet people that I never would’ve had the chance to meet, experience things I would never have had the chance to experience, and achieve things that I never would have been able to achieve.”

While he would always continue to honor the legacy of his former coach, he did want a change as he started a new chapter in his life.

“35 was chosen in honor of someone very near and dear to me. I will always honor him and honor the number 35.” “But as i start this new chapter in my basketball life, the number i’ll be wearing on my back is the number 7 next time you see me on the floor.“

Did Durant hint at retiring in Brooklyn?

A few months after releasing this statement, KD spoke about the number change in an interview with Wall Street Journal. The 2008 Rookie of the Year mentioned how 7 symbolized “completion in the bible”, potentially hinting at the idea of completing his illustrious career in Brooklyn.

Durant says he’s decided to wear No. 7 in Brooklyn because it stands for completion in the Bible. (God rested on the seventh day after creating Heaven and Earth.)

Unfortunately, the number change has not yet been favorable for Kevin. In the 2 seasons, he’s played for the NY-based franchise, despite having a star-studded squad, Durant has failed to advance to the ECF.

This year, alongside Kyrie Irving and a healthy Ben Simmons, KD has a real shot at winning the championship.

