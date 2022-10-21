“Malika Andrews Was Cheesing Hard for That Paul George Hug”: NBA Twitter Goes After ESPN Reporter’s Desperate Attempt for a Hug

ESPN reporter Malika Andrews has been under fire for her comments about the Warriors as of late, and now this?

The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Los Angeles Clippers tonight for their home opener. The Lakers came off a loss against the Warriors on NBA Opening Night, and wanted to set the record right on their home opener. However, things didn’t go as planned.

The Clippers finally got Kawhi Leonard back after missing the 2021-22 season. They also saw John Wall take the floor as a Clipper in his first NBA game with the team. The Clippers secured a 103-97 win, as they showed complete teamwork.

The Clippers had 6️⃣ players in double figures tonight 🔥 Paul George – 15 PTS

John Wall – 15 PTS

Kawhi Leonard – 14 PTS

Marcus Morris – 14 PTS

Ivica Zubac – 14 PTS

Luke Kennard – 11 PTS This team is DEEP 👀 pic.twitter.com/RcpJSgM2MT — BasketballNews.com (@basketbllnews) October 21, 2022

Also Read: “Reggie Miller, Russell Westbrook Created This Environment!”: Skip Bayless Goes After TNT Analyst for Defending Lakers Star

After the game, Kawhi Leonard was interviewed by the TNT crew, whereas Paul George was interviewed by ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

NBA Twitter goes wild after watching Malika Andrews interview Paul George

Watching Malika Andrews interview Paul George after the game was nothing out of the ordinary. However, at the end of their talk, Malika reached out for a hug, whereas PG clearly didn’t look interested.

This made NBA Twitter go wild, and they did not hold back with their reactions.

Malika andrews was cheesing hard af for that Paul George hug 😂 — 🅰〽️ari✨ (@4Marucci_) October 21, 2022

PG piping Malika Andrews? pic.twitter.com/aWB3qN6igS — Phase II (@simpademic) October 21, 2022

Malika Andrews makeup bogus as hell — Big Swank 👹 (@swannnnkk) October 21, 2022

I saw Malika Andrews interviewing Paul George after Clippers win tonight. Sorry I cannot support her anymore because of her disrespect of black men. Cannot watch her on NBA Today or anywhere and I am not the only one who feels this way about her. @malika_andrews @Rjeff24 — gcurvey (@gcurvey) October 21, 2022

Malika is on board of any team but the Warriors… — David (@nothreeputt24) October 21, 2022

Also Read: “Thanasis Antetokounmpo Digging For Gold in Giannis’ Nose”: NBA Twitter is Grossed Out by the Greek Brothers

Andrews and her recent troubles with the fans

Malika Andrews was born and brought up in the Bay. She grew up a Warriors fan, and her sister Kendra Andrews covers the Dubs for ESPN. However, as of late, there have been many instances when Andrews has mocked the Warriors and their stars and picked others over them winning the Championship. This upset the Warriors fans.

Along with that, she made comments that were offensive toward black men and did not sit well with the community. On top of that, Rachel Nichols finally spoke up recently, where she also called out Andrews.

Also Read: “Bay Area Don’t Claim Malika Andrews!”: Warriors’ Twitter Blasts ESPN Reporter for Picking KD and Giannis Over Stephen Curry

Overall, the last month and a half have been a mess for the ESPN reporter.