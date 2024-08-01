Despite It Being ‘A Blast’, Paris Olympics’ Triathlon Events Draw Skepticism Over Recent Pollutant Concerns

Jul 31, 2024; Paris, France; A general view as athletes dive into the Seine River at the start of the men’s triathlon during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Grand Palais-Pont Alexandre III. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics have garnered attention for various reasons, including the use of cardboard beds for athletes and controversies surrounding the Seine River. Before the event, concerns arose about the Seine River’s suitability for the Olympic Triathlon.

Despite organizers’ promises, enthusiasts questioned the water body’s condition. Long infamous for pollutants, particularly sewage waste and E. Coli bacteria, the Seine underwent a $1.5 billion clean-up project.

Days before the Olympics, officials deemed it successful, with the mayor demonstrating its safety by swimming in the river. However, a sudden rainstorm during the games elevated pollutant levels, forcing the Men’s Triathlon to be postponed due to increased E. Coli concentrations.

The authorities have since been on a roll, constantly testing the river’s pollution levels every day to ensure a safe competition. Eventually, two of the triathlon events were done in the river, with the official social media page of the Olympics sharing some gorgeous pictures.

“Men and women Triathlon events were a blast! See you for the mixed relay on August 5th…”

But this did not sit well with several fans who were doubtful of the athletes’ safety after they spent a good amount of time in the river. While officials declared that it was safe, people pointed out how the bacteria could still make the swimmers sick.

Recently, the news of Canadian triathlon athlete Tyler Mislawchuk shook the internet when authorities rushed in for medical help post-race. Having vomited “ten times” on live television, he had a hard time getting back after finishing ninth in the event.

While he did not attribute the condition to the river’s pollution, it still triggered some concerns over his health worsening due to exposure to the pollutants. The organizers have, time and again, assured that the arrangements were safe, and they were making constant attempts to maintain that status.

However, Belgium’s Marten Van Riel felt that the organizers were toying with the athletes at this point, with their physical health at stake. Now, with two events already down the line and a third one lined up, fans await any updates surrounding the situation.