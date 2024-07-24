After Her Grand Return, Simone Biles Welcomed With Special Treatment at the Paris Olympics Village

This year’s Olympics has brought in a new era for several athletes looking for redemption or a chance to prove their worth. And Simone Biles seems to be soaking in all the glory while keeping up with her mental peace.

The GOAT gymnast faced a wave of struggles during the Tokyo Olympics when she had to pull out of the competition midway due to Twisties. Being lost in the air while performing some potentially dangerous tricks was a formula for danger, and while at the time she did what she needed to do, it came with the price of guilt.

The Paris Olympics seems to narrate a different story now, for her new confidence and courage shine brightly these days. She has been more active on social media, sharing various glimpses from the Olympic Village and her team. At times, she also proudly showed off her skills before the big day, and things seem to be looking up for her.

Recently, Biles showed off her GOAT status and some special perks exclusive to her, courtesy of the US Olympic committee. Putting up photos of some custom heart-shaped pins with her name on them, she flaunted her special place in the competition.

Meanwhile, the official social media page of Team USA also shared some pictures of the athletes donning their uniforms and caps. While they posed for pictures, one of the photos in the carousel showed a set of identical locks except one – Biles’ gold lock with her signature.

Biles has worked hard for the past few years with little to no expectations of returning since the Tokyo Olympics. In fact, the world thought that it was the end of her career when she bounced back into the vault.

Simone Biles felt the Tokyo Olympics was a tragic end to her career

In her recent Netflix documentary, ‘Simone Biles: Rising’, the GOAT gymnast sat down to talk about the rollercoaster ride since her fiasco in 2021. No one expected her to take the drastic decision of quitting the Olympics at the last moment, but she knew she had to do it to protect herself.

Since then, she has faced a barrage of opinions and comments, both supportive and critical of her decision. And while she stuck with her stance, she couldn’t help but wonder if that was the legacy she was leaving the sport with.

With a lot of therapy sessions, love and support from her friends and family, and her coaches having her back, she made a meek return to the gym. She took her time practicing, feeling familiar, and connecting with her roots, and finally felt confident enough to participate in competitions.