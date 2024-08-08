“Couldn’t Have Done It Without..”: Simone Biles Credits Coaches in Heartfelt Post-Olympics Tribute

Aug 19, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Simon Biles smiles at her coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The role of coaches in the lives of athletes goes beyond training. In sports like gymnastics, athletes like Simone Biles can attest to the crucial role their coaches play in maintaining a positive mindset and stable mental health.

The Paris Olympics witnessed her return after a significant setback that led to a disastrous season in 2021. Post-Tokyo Olympics, she almost thought she had ended her career on a tragic note due to her decision to quit midway.

But throughout all her struggles, her coaches, Laurent and Cecile Landi stood with her no matter what. To date, Biles has recalled countless anecdotes about how her coaches were extremely patient with her, especially when she felt low.

They gently encouraged her to return to the sport after the Tokyo saga, ensured she prioritized her mental health, and took extra steps to help her stay grounded.

All of those additional efforts paid off in leaps and bounds when she ended up with three golds and one silver medal at the Paris Olympics. She aced through two individual events and the team event, and both Cecile and Laurent stood by her all the time.

While the wins called for celebrations and time off, Biles put all of those behind to take a moment to appreciate her backbones. On her Instagram story, Biles expressed her gratitude to her coaches, who gave her the opportunity to return to her beloved sport.

“s/o to my coaches…

I couldn’t have done it without y’alls endless support and guidance

THANK YOU…”

The photo featured both Cecile and Laurent standing next to her as they wore a medal each. It signified how much they deserved to share her accolades alongside her since they put in an equal amount of effort.

Biles wasn’t the only one taking to social media to appreciate her coaches since they similarly reciprocated the gesture. Soon after their events ended, Cecile posted a small video compilation of her and Jordan Chiles – their proteges – appreciating their performances.

The 12 days they spent together created memories that both the athletes and the coaches would cherish forever. Cecile expressed her gratitude to Biles and Chiles for putting on the best performance they could and for trusting their coaches.

Wrapping up the post on a sweet note, she reflected on how far they’d come as a team and how they made it to the top of the roster. Each member had their own set of struggles and stories to tell, but in the end, they all fought well.