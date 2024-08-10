“Crawling Out of My Grave”: Simone Biles Apologizes to Former Teammate Aly Raisman Over Hilarious Nickname

Aug 16, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Simone Biles (USA) and Aly Raisman (USA) celebrate after winning a medal during to the women’s floor exercise final in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Rio Olympic Arena. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Since 2016, Team USA has had a strong Women’s Gymnastics team consisting of big names like Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, Laurie Hernandez, etc.

While Raisman and Hernandez have since parted ways from competing, their relationship with their former teammate has only grown stronger. And this included lots of internal jokes, teasing, and nicknames.

Biles and Raisman have particularly developed a fun friendship over the years, with the former now gradually morphing into a senior role. Both gymnasts had been roommates at one point during the Rio Olympics and would often joke around with each other.

Due to her age and the fact that she was the senior-most of the group back then, Raisman received the nickname ‘grandma’ from Biles. She would constantly tease her about her senior status in the group, and her need for naps in between practice sessions.

But the tables soon turned when the 27-year-old became the senior-most gymnast competing at the Paris Olympics. She now knew what her teammate had to go through and often pointed out how Raisman would’ve been laughing away at her state this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Olympic Games (@olympics)

Recently, the duo met each other in Paris, remembering the good old days when their talents shone through to the world. During their fun banter with each other, Biles took the chance to apologize to Raisman for calling her team grandma.

“I’m so much older than you now! So you weren’t a grandma, you were just a young duckling!”

Raisman immediately roared in laughter, reminding Biles of all the times she would tease her on the subject. Now that the GOAT had to go through the same ordeal, if not worse, she understood where her former teammate came from.

“Now I’m like, crawling out my grave, doing this stuff, so, sorry. But you know I love you. You’ll always be my grandma.”

Biles, being 27 and competing for the gold this season, was a sight to witness for fans all across the world. She redeemed herself ever since her performance in Tokyo and now is the most decorated gymnast in the world.

And between all this, she is grateful for friends like Raisman, who have held her hand through adversity.