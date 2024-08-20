“Crushin’ This Meme!’: Simone Biles’ Epic Camera Stare Sparks Hilarious Reactions in Netflix’s New Video

Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States looks on during the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles and Netflix continue their collaboration, following her recent documentary ‘Simone Biles Rising’ on the streaming platform. This time, the gymnast partnered for an Instagram video featuring her iconic ‘stare’ from the Olympic Games.

The meme originated during the Paris Olympics when a video of Biles went viral. It showed the gymnast training, but she responded with an immediate, expressionless stare when the camera focused on her.

This amusing reaction from the American quickly became an internet sensation, spawning memes on various topics. Capitalizing on its popularity, Biles recreated the stare in a recent Instagram video, applying it to different scenarios.

In the first instance, Biles directed her stare at a common criticism “hearing someone on their couch has comments on the routine.” This addressed the Olympian’s detractors who often critique her performances online.

Her next stare targeted a relatable situation with her husband, Jonathan Owens: “when the drink he ordered starts looking like the drink I should’ve ordered.”

The video then showed Biles selecting a dress in a shop, giving the stare: “Can I just say something?” In another segment, the American gymnast maintained the expression when hearing: “When someone mentions women’s sports.”

For the final stare, Biles portrayed the vault’s reaction upon seeing her at an event. This scene ended with a blooper as the gymnast broke character, bursting into laughter.

When Netflix shared this social media post on their official X profile, Biles responded with: “I actually do this all the time.”

I actually do this all the time https://t.co/IwpHwEjQxm — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 19, 2024

Many admirers appreciated the athlete for bringing the Olympic Games meme back to life.

“The GOAT in ALL the ways! Absolutely CRUSHIN’ this meme!”

Some people even forgot why the expression became a meme in the first place.

“I don’t even remember the original reason for that stare but I’m loving the memes!”

One fan suggested another scenario for Biles’ stare after hearing her Brazilian rival’s name in a competition.

“Hearing Rebeca Andrade’s name.”

Another admirer was simply impressed by the gymnast’s expression.

“She is both fierce and adorable at the same time…how is this possible? I mean, really? How?”

And finally, an admirer pointed to Biles’ struggle to contain her laughter at the end of the video.

“The last one.”

Biles, known for her competitive gymnastics skills, is a legend in the sports world. Using social media to advertise her upcoming Netflix documentary episodes would be an excellent strategy.