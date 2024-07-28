“Hang It in the Louvre”: Simone Biles and Co’s Glimpses of Qualifiers at the Paris Olympics Leave Gymnastics Fans in Frenzy

Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States performs on the beam in womenís qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The world had anticipated Simone Biles’ return and it’s safe to say that they were in for a treat this time. The Paris Olympics witnessed her with a brand new aura, with her confidence exuding from her moves and twists. But she was not the only one who shone brightly this time at the qualifiers.

Team USA announced the official gymnastics team that included four veterans and a newbie, all ready to crush their way to the top. Apart from Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey, and Jordan Chiles were making their repeated Olympic appearances while a young Hezly Rivera will make her Olympic debut this year.

Together, they put up a successful show at the qualifiers across all four apparatuses – the floor, vault, balance beam, and uneven bars. And to capture all of these amazing memories, professional photographer John K Cheng was all prepared to put his best foot forward.

“Just another day in the office!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O H N k C H E N G (@johnkcheng)

Fans were mesmerized by all the glimpses he shared on his official Instagram account and shared their feelings in the comments.

“Team USA really showcased an amazing talent and work! Bravo.”

One fan felt strongly about the pictures being masterpieces worthy of being in a museum.

“HANG IT IN THE LOUVRE…”

Someone also pointed out a heartwarming capture of Carey and her father and coach, Brian Carey.

“The shot of Jade and Brian…”

The official page of GK Elite, the apparel brand responsible for the athletes’ leotards at the Olympics, complimented Cheng.

“Pure artistry”

Lastly, one could not help but be in awe of Biles‘ talent and high twists.

“The height in that floor tumble and it not even being the highest point oof…”

Biles had already put up a great show this season before the Olympics began, with a sixth world title in her bag. While adversities have struck her this time around as well, she seems to be doing better than ever.

Simone Biles sustains injury, pushes through to shine

The sign of a GOAT is being resilient, knowing nothing could be a hindrance in the way of success. For Biles, being an absolute icon on the vault means sticking through pain for as long as she can handle herself.

Fans noted and grew concerned when she sustained an injury on her ankle sometime during one of her warm-up sessions at the qualifiers. While she limped away and got back with a heavily taped-up ankle, one couldn’t tell the difference when she still managed to nail down every single move with high scores.

She ended up participating in all four apparatuses, and while she did not execute a brand new move that she had meant to, she still aced her way through the competition. In the end, Team USA qualified with the highest score on the roster.