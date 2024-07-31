Joe Biden and Other American Figures Congratulate ‘Trailblazer and Role Model’ Simone Biles for Becoming the Most Decorated Gymnast in History

Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States reacts after performing on the beam in womenís qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles, being the icon that she is, took her time to clap back at all the trolls who criticized her for her Tokyo Olympics stint. Her redemption, in the built-up to the Paris Olympics, and with Team USA winning the gold, she’s still got a lot of fire left in her.

The Olympic team finals served her the perfect stage to show off her spark towards her beloved sports, ultimately becoming the most decorated gymnast in history, by surpassing Shannon Miller for the most number of medals.

Everyone was in awe of the 27-year-old crushing through all the tricks, raking up her difficulty points, and executing the moves to near perfection. Being the senior gymnast on the block didn’t deter her from matching up to the flexibility and endurance of her younger counterparts.

This iconic event brought all the celebrities and public figures to the arena, just so they could get a glimpse of the GOAT. From sports legends like Michael Phelps and Serena Williams to Hollywood stars like Tom Cruise, everyone made sure to catch her live either during the qualifiers or finals.

But they weren’t the only ones down to watch the greatness unfold. After Team USA won their well-deserved gold, political figures, including President Joe Biden, joined in on the celebrations.

Congratulations, @USAGym and to the one and only @Simone_Biles, who now has more Olympic medals than any U.S. gymnast in history. A trailblazer and role model, your unmatched power, grace, and daring inspires us all. I’m proud to see you add another medal to your collection. https://t.co/KTeN3gu1dC pic.twitter.com/sT1FV9EOq5 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 30, 2024

Former President Barack Obama was also quite proud of Biles and her achievements.

Congrats to the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team for winning gold and to the GOAT @Simone_Biles for becoming the most decorated American gymnast in history! https://t.co/lGuEuGvIjX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 30, 2024

Given how they had previously commemorated the gymnast on multiple occasions, the congratulatory messages weren’t surprising. Biles has contributed immensely to American athletes by being an advocate for their mental health.

These efforts have proven to be fruitful in the form of support from her husband, his NFL team, and their loved ones all through her journey.

Chicago Bears’ special gesture to support Biles

Having a husband working hard towards his NFL career, Biles and Jonathan Owens have always been each other’s support systems. This year, when she announced her participation at the Paris Olympics, she knew she needed her family, including her husband, in the crowd, cheering for her.

Owens recently signed up with the Chicago Bears as their safety and has since been rigorously training for future matches. However, when the time came, he knew he had to travel to the French capital to support his Olympian wife.

That’s when the team stepped in and ensured that he got a couple of days off to travel and get back. The team announced on social media that in a supportive gesture towards the decorated gymnast, they wanted Owens to take some time off and cheer for Biles, who was expected to win gold.

Simone Biles now has the most Olympic Medals EVER for a USA Gymnast. The @ChicagoBears UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT when they gave her husband Jonathan Owens time off from training camp to be present in Paris FOR HIS WIFE in that moment. This was BIGGER THAN FOOTBALL. This is family pic.twitter.com/nMcB133aqr — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 31, 2024

And the efforts were worth it!