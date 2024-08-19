“Let Up Off My Neck”: Simone Biles Claps Back at Haters After Intense Criticism Over Post-Olympics Shenanigans

Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States prepares to compete on the beam in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

While Simone Biles received the loudest cheers from all over the world for her Olympic stint and gold sweep, she’s now back to telling off trolls. In the past few weeks, amidst compliments on her comeback and performance, she also had to deal with criticisms that had nothing to do with her achievements. However, she dealt with them with grace and in her unique style.

It all started during the Olympic qualifiers, where the gymnasts were busy perfecting their tricks. While Biles put up a stellar show on all the apparatuses, some creators on TikTok called her out for her hairstyle. In response, she not only put up a story explaining how the heat and humidity in Paris affected her overall makeover but also asked people not to comment on ‘a black girl’s hair’.

Similarly, after wrapping up her stint at the Olympics with a successful result and several medals, Biles received a gift from her parents. A lavish Hermes bag straight from Paris that she teased on her Instagram stories. Yet, it quickly turned into a commentary about how she was just showing off her wealth and sat in stark contrast to her other teammates.

She immediately clarified with a sassy reply that since the bag was a gift from her parents, her trolls needed to be mad at their parents and not her. Fans were quick to support her on the notion, asking her to enjoy the rewards that she deserved after all these years.

The final blow, however, came recently, when she attended her husband Jonathan Owens’ match in Chicago. Since he moved to the Chicago Bears from the Green Bay Packers a few months ago, Biles has been getting used to the change.

These changes also had to come in the form of her thematic apparel that she would often wear to Owens’ games. Having previously flaunted his jersey number, name, face, and so on, Biles’ penchant for customized clothes has always been a sight to witness. But because of last-minute rushes and her Olympic prep getting in between, she decided to sport a jacket from the NFL icon’s days at the Green Bay Packers.

This did not sit well with some people online, who pointed out that the jacket she had adorned for the game had pictures of Owens from his previous team. Some even felt the need to be condescending about it, and Biles seemed to have reached her peak tolerance.

“it’s okay to let up off my neck every once in a while”

Being subject to constant trolls could get exhausting, although the Olympic champion has clapped back with equally brutal comebacks. Biles is no stranger to online hate and vitriol ever since her stint at the Tokyo Olympics set forth a flood of haters who comment on her actions to this day. However, she has definitely grown a thick skin towards the keyboard warriors with consistent therapy and by being herself.