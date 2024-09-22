“Love Watching You Shine”: Jade Carey Dazzles Fans With Rare ‘Tour Life’ Glimpse on Board Gold Over America Tour

Jade Carey has emerged as a promising young gymnast with two Olympic events under her belt so far. She debuted at the international games in Tokyo in 2021 and won the all-around gold in Paris this year. With a stunning season, she is now an integral part of Simone Biles’ troupe for the Gold Over America Tour.

Carey recently took to her social media account to share some rare behind-the-scenes tour pictures. The pictures featured various team members, choreographers, and others, and the young gymnast seemed happy to be around them.

The post also came up on National Gymnastics Day, and Carey highlighted the sport’s role in her life and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to tour alongside some of the best gymnasts on the roster.

“tour life…so grateful to be here and that gymnastics has given me so many golden opportunities. happy national gymnastics day 🙂“

Fellow teammates immediately jumped in to hype her up and celebrate with her. Christine Lee, a.k.a. Peng-Peng, was excited to see the pictures and commented –

“LOVE UUUUUUU…JADE JADE JADE…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Carey (@jadecarey)

Canadian gymnast Ellie Black echoed the sentiments.

“Can’t wait for more fun to come…“

Choreographer Malece Miller, who featured in the carousel, sent love.

“love you!!!!!!“

A fan expressed their pride watching Carey’s confident demeanor.

“yayyy jade so proud of you love watching you shine…“

And lastly, a follower commented on how her happiness radiated through the pictures.

“happiness looks good on you…“

With her induction into Oregon State University this year immediately after the Olympics, Carey knew she wanted to continue pursuing the sport to the best of her abilities.

By joining Beaver Nation and being able to compete in more competitions for the upcoming season, fans might see a new and improved version of her by the time LA 2028 rolls in.

Meanwhile, Carey will spend the next few months touring the USA with Biles and the rest of the team. Living up to the theme of redemption, the tour aims to share stories of strength and resilience and include lots of music and dance.