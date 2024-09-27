Simone Biles Advises Fan to ‘Get New’ Friends After Missing Gold Over America Tour

American gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles smiles Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever defeated the Sun, 84-80

Prior to today’s show in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the Gold Over America Tour stopped at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on September 25. The versatile indoor stadium was filled with enthusiastic fans, and the skillful gymnasts put on a dazzling display of their talents. However, one fan expressed disappointment on social media after missing out on this memorable occasion.

“I find it rude that no one took me to ball arena tn to see @Simone_Biles”

A few moments after Biles was tagged on the X post, the gymnast noticed it and left a message for the fan.

“Fire your friends, get new ones.”

Despite her humorous tone, the gymnast has always acknowledged the significance of having a supportive circle of individuals. She emphasized the importance of cherishing those who stood by her during challenging times.

At the Tokyo Olympics, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist faced challenges in her performances. She struggled with “twisties” and endured harsh criticism from many.

Despite these difficulties, her family and friends provided unwavering support. As a strong advocate for mental health awareness, Biles revealed the true objective of the Gold Over America Tour.

Biles shares her vision for the tour

Prior to the Olympic Games, organizers announced the Gold Over America Tour, reassuring supporters that they could anticipate more following the coveted event. Later, they confirmed that Biles and other gymnasts will participate in the month-long expedition.

In an exclusive interview with Olympics.com, Biles explained the Gold Over America Tour’s unique concept for the current season. While the program focused on empowerment and inspiration, she emphasized the importance of prioritizing oneself in challenging situations.

Several gymnasts on the tour shared how their mental resilience helped them overcome life’s obstacles. Biles stressed that their goal extended beyond promoting the phrase “it’s okay to not be okay;” they aimed to put this idea into practice by encouraging individuals to work on themselves, particularly through self-care.