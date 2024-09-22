Simone Biles Reveals a Fresh Perspective of Gold Over America Tour This Year: “What Happens After You Take Care of Yourself”

When she announced the Gold Over America Tour, Simone Biles revealed how the event would focus on the story of redemption and resilience. But is there more to the theme she set out for the show?

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Olympics.com, Biles talked about the true purpose of the tour and what was different about it this year. While focused on empowerment and inspiration, she highlighted the importance of choosing oneself in a tough situation.

Several gymnasts involved in the tour had stories about the mental strength that helped them combat life and its trials. Biles herself has been a huge advocate of promoting good mental health amongst athletes since sports and a good mindset go hand in hand.

Therefore, she revealed that this year’s tour theme leaned toward doing the work necessary to heal.

“Obviously, we wanted to share that story of ‘it’s okay to not be okay’…but this one is the outcome of putting in that work, taking care of yourself, and where it gets you.“

Ever since she pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics after a serious mental health issue (twisties) that hampered her performance, Biles has championed therapy like no other. She made it a point to never miss out on her therapy sessions, adjusting and working through her schedule to accommodate them.

In fact, she even got her husband, NFL icon Jonathan Owens, on board with this, explaining how seeking professional help was important no matter the circumstances.

Fans have come to appreciate Biles’ work ethic since then, and the results have been evident in her outstanding performance this year.

The Paris Olympics saw a rebirth of the GOAT, with confidence exuding out of her as she nailed every single move. The world noticed the magic that happened after she worked on herself and her mind for years.

“It’s just what happens after you take care of yourself and the success that brings.“

The Gold Over America Tour has just kicked off and reached its third venue in Las Vegas. But Biles and the troupe seem to have the time of their lives with their performances and the deeper message resonating with the audience.