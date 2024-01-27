Is Simone Biles Going to the 2024 Olympics? Discovering the GOAT’s Ups and Downs Through the Sport

Simone Biles‘ journey through gymnastics has witnessed many trials and tribulations in various forms. The GOAT has been a household favorite even before her Olympics debut in 2016 in Rio. Since then, her consistent streak of winning gold has been her USP at every competition.

Advertisement

However, every peak scaled up had its own story. Biles’ achievements did not come without a huge dose of setbacks that almost sparked talks of her drifting away from the sport. In 2021, the gymnast underwent issues that would compel her to take a 2-year break from the sport.

After years of preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, Biles lost control over herself. What began as her planned routine for the competition turned ugly when nerves got her in-midst of her performance. It was her warning sign, suggesting that things could go wrong quickly.

Advertisement

Biles later revealed that she had suffered a case of ‘twisties’ where gymnasts lose their spatial awareness mid-air. It causes serious injuries if not addressed immediately. It prompted her to pull out of the Olympics midway, something that caused waves all over the world. A hiatus from the sport and competitions followed that lasted two years. But now, she has recently made a comeback that has won the hearts of many.

The recent World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, witnessed the GOAT stun at the bars and beam with such finesse that it seemed like she was never too far from gymnastics, even during her hiatus. And now, it’s all onwards and upwards for the star, with the Paris Olympics just around the corner.

However, will she be an active athlete at the upcoming Olympics? While Biles is hopeful, there’s still no official roster announcing her as a member of the Olympic team. But would the gymnast take things to heart if she didn’t make it? In an interview with Vanity Fair, she admitted:

“If I don’t make it to Paris, it won’t absolutely crush me.”

While her return and redemption at the Olympics are still being speculated, Biles did post something on her official ‘X’ account that created a stir. For those hopeful for her return, the gymnastics GOAT hinted at a possibility.

Advertisement

2024 might prove to be eventful for Simone Biles

After dodging questions surrounding the upcoming Olympics, the star finally admitted to going with the flow on the subject. Whether or not she made it to the final day wasn’t in her hands, and she was okay with whatever decision came her way. Regardless, Biles has actively shown interest in participating, given the chance.

Recently, the official X account for the Paris Olympics put up a poster of all the popular Olympians for Paris. Biles’ photo was present amongst veterans like Katie Ledecky, Ryan Murphy, Noah Lyles, and Oksana Masters. Whether this hinted at her official return or not, fans are now hopeful that they will get to see their beloved gymnast grab the gold for the country.