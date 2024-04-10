“Keep It Going”: Yohan Blake and Track World Encourages Fred Kerley on His Gym Routine Ahead of Wanda Diamond League

For the rest of the upcoming season, the motivation of Fred Kerley is soaring high. The American track sensation will compete in the Wanda Diamond League in Xiamen in just a few days. In connection to his preparation for the season, the young prodigy recently posted a workout on Instagram for the same event, which has caught the attention of Yohan Blake and the track world.

The Wanda Diamond League is also Yohan Blake’s next destination. The 100-meter sprint grid will include Christian Coleman and Fred Kerley, among others. As for the Xiamen race, the Jamaican sprinter is well-prepared and knows his competitors.

Blake and the track community recently focused on the Instagram video of Kerley working out, that went viral. At the beginning of the post, Kerley was seen raising the barbell with heavy weights. With three sets under his belt, he releases the bar and moves on to the next exercise.

The athlete completes three repetitions of the Massai jump exercise. Afterward, Kerley sits down by dragging the weights. Later, he shifts his attention to his triceps after committing to dumbbell shoulder presses.

The American track star will benefit from all of these motivational messages. After being devastated by being replaced by Noah Lyles at the World Athletics Indoor Championships earlier this year, he made an even greater comeback.

Fred Kerley looks forward to the big season