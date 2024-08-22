Simone Biles Counts Her Blessings After ‘Not Having to Think’ About Her Signature Gymnastics Move

Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States reacts after performing on the beam in womenís qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

When Simone Biles entered the Paris Olympics stage, fans waited with bated breath to see if she could still pull off her signature Yurchenko Double Pike just as well as she used to.

And to everyone’s delight, the icon nailed her routine to the T and raked up her points to bag multiple medals in the end. However, now that she has bid adieu to Paris, she is more joyful and enjoying her break.

The Yurchenko Double Pike, colloquially named Biles II since she was the only one who could successfully pull the move off, is one of the toughest vault moves. It involves a double turn in pike position as the gymnast launches herself off the vault.

For Biles, her height, body structure, weight, and sheer talent play together to make this dangerous move a successful show. However, since it carries a lot of risk, including permanent injuries to the head or neck in case of mid-air errors, it always carries a fear.

And now, since she didn’t have to practice it for any other competition, the icon took a moment to breathe.

In a post on her Threads account, she exclaimed how relieved she was, to not worry about mastering her signature move. Daily training and getting into the zone could be taxing, and now Biles could finally catch a break from it all.

“getting up and not having to think about doing a yurchenko double pike is a blessing”

This also shows that Biles has always been honest with her fans, especially when it comes to voicing her thoughts and opinions. She never minces her words, and her entourage has always admired her for that.

Even though the Biles II is one of her signature moves that still invokes awe amongst the spectators, it isn’t easy, and Biles wasn’t there to claim otherwise.

Her expertise on the stage and her empathy for other athletes earned her a strong community of supporters who defend her from trolls online. As for the GOAT herself, the Paris Olympics gifted her the redemption she desired, whichs was enough for a successful run.