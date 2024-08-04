Simone Biles’ Gold Medal Hattrick at the Paris Olympics Leaves Netizens in a Frenzy

Aug 3, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States reacts after competing on the vault on the first day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles has done it again!

She achieved an incredible feat at the Paris Olympics, securing her third gold with a stunning vault performance. Having already dominated two events, she has made history once again with this third triumph.

Biles executed her signature move, the Yurchenko Double Pike, a.k.a. The Biles II, for her first vault move and the Cheng for her second. Both moves drew her an average score of 15.300 – a near-perfect mark to land her on top of the roster.

This win is particularly historic as it marks Biles’ seventh Olympic gold medal of her career. With two more individual apparatus events ahead, she has the potential to further prove her prowess and expand her medal collection.

Fans and celebrities have been celebrating her recent win. Among her high-profile supporters is Guy Fieri, the self-proclaimed ‘Mayor of Flavortown’, who enthusiastically cheered for the gymnast’s success.

So did former NBA star Pau Gasol:

Simone Biles again… wow!!! You can only stand up and applaud #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/D2oaaqpOlp — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 3, 2024

Former teammate and gymnastics icon Aly Raisman has always been there to hype Biles up:

Politician Lisa MacLeod took time to appreciate the gymnast star’s stance on mental health throughout her journey.

For many of us @Simone_Biles represents what’s possible with a mental illness – episodic or chronic. She’s a gold medalist in hope, too. https://t.co/yolcsldO09 — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) August 3, 2024

Lastly, American rapper and Olympics enthusiast Flavor Flav seemed excited to witness Biles live in action.

Following her challenges at the Tokyo Olympics, Biles prioritized her mental health through consistent therapy and self-care. Fans firmly believe that these efforts have paid off as her Paris Olympics performances so far have been stellar.

With a dedicated post on her feed talking about how ‘mental health matters’, she continues to advocate for the mental well-being of athletes while actively showing why it made a difference.