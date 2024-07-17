Simone Biles Hypes Up Her Netflix Documentary Release With Favorite Poem by Maya Angelou – ‘Still I Rise’

Aug 5, 2023; Hoffman Estates, Illinois, USA; Simone Biles (center) reacts during the awards ceremony after winning the all-around of the Core Hydration Classic at NOW Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles has established herself as an inspiration for several athletes looking to rise from tough situations. After her bold stance to stand up for herself at the Tokyo Olympics, many of her colleagues across various sports voiced their support in favor of sportspersons’ mental well-being. And because of this, apart from being a global hero, people also celebrate her courage and perseverance.

Recently, Biles announced the release of her new Netflix documentary series based on her journey through the ups and downs in her career. Ever since the Tokyo fiasco, the world applauded for rising against all odds to return stronger than ever. And now, a new teaser embodied the sentiments by paying homage to one of her favorite works from legendary poet Dr. Maya Angelou.

‘And Still I Rise’ was an ode to all those who kept up their determination despite adversities and rose above their struggles. It turns out that the poem, penned by Angelou in multiple parts, is one of Biles’ favorite pieces of literature. In the brand new trailer, actress Viola Davis recited the poem while a compilation of the gymnastics GOAT performing various tricks on the vault played on screen.

The short teaser posted by Netflix created enough hype for fans to get excited about the new series. The caption under the video described how they wanted to celebrate the release with a special gesture, and this video was a product of that.

“to celebrate the premiere of SIMONE BILES RISING: part 1 tomorrow, here’s EGOT winner viola davis narrating dr. maya angelou’s poem “still i rise” (it’s simone’s fave)…”

Biles‘ journey from being a prodigy to becoming a hero celebrated across the world is a story full of tragedies and inspiration. Going from a young foster kid who got a second chance at life after her grandparents adopted her to becoming a nine-time world title holder, she’s still actively pushing through boundaries at 27.

Yet, she credits her family and friends for being some of her biggest support systems while she navigated through troubled waters. Somewhere, Angelou’s poignant piece held a lot of significance for the woman who rose from the ashes of her hurdles to create history.

Needless to say, the athletic world was overjoyed at this dedication and a special tribute to all the legends featured. Several comments commended the page for their gesture and admitted looking forward to the series.

Gymnastics world joins in the Simone Biles documentary hype

The trailer sparked excitement among several enthusiasts who were elated to see their favorite gymnast do justice to the iconic poem. Many were in disbelief about Viola Davis’ surprise feature:

Many felt the poem beautifully fit Biles’ journey:

“The perfect poem to narrate Simone’s journey!”

The new documentary promises unseen glimpses of how Biles overcame some of the toughest periods in her life only to taste sweet success later. Her story has already inspired many and will now push the world to celebrate her resilience.