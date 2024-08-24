Simone Biles Receives ‘Love From Brazil’ on Athleta Post After Tribute to Rebeca Andrade’s Paris Olympics Podium Finish

Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States talks with Rebeca Andrade of Brazil during the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles may have wrapped up her Paris Olympics journey with some major emotions and a long-due redemption. However, what stole the hearts of people around the world was her camaraderie with her teammates and her sportsmanship toward her competitors. Naturally, when she and Jordan Chiles honored their fellow gymnast, Rebeca Andrade, they made waves across the internet.

Having maintained a long-term partnership with Athleta, Biles made it a point to project their motto across all her adventures in Paris. The ‘Power of She’ is a campaign to showcase the true potential of female athletes and create stronger bonds among them. With her gesture towards her Brazilian counterpart, Biles breathed life into the movement.

In a recent post partnered with the brand, Biles flaunted her apparel in front of the Eiffel Tower and proclaimed how it was a special summer.

“#PowerofShe was the vibe this summer. Gratitude for my @athleta fam… can’t wait to see what we do next…”

Fans immediately took to the comments section to remember the friendship between Biles and Andrade.

“It was so beautiful and inspiring to see you and Rebeca at the Olympics, we would love to have an encore from you two, as she said she would take you to see Brazil through her eyes…”

Athleta’s official page also took pride in how the gymnast gracefully pushed through the Olympics and stood up for the campaign.

“Proud is an understatement. What a summer.”

Many Brazilian fans sent their love.

“Love from Brazil…”

And who could miss the GOAT’s iconic necklace?

“Now let’s appreciate that necklace you’re wearing girl…the G.O.A.T !”

Finally, Biles’ victory had her glowing, and many witnessed it.

“Pretty and THE Goat and THE Queen…”

This time, the 27-year-old’s only goal was to redeem herself since her Tokyo Olympics fiasco. After grinding throughout the year and slowly finding her balance back on the vault, Biles finally let her self-doubt float away as she stepped on the Olympic stage once again.

The competition had only gotten tougher this time around. But with renewed levels of confidence and strength, she soon proved that even the toughest hiccups were cakewalks for her. A calf injury and several medals later, Biles came home to a new sense of satisfaction.