‘Surprised With Her Own Showcase’, Jordan Chiles Stuns at Special Nike Event

Sep 6, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; American olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles reacts after throwing a ceremonial first pitch before a game between the New York Mets and the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jordan Chiles showed great resilience and gained respect this year at the Paris Olympics when authorities stripped her of her bronze medal for no fault of hers. The situation became so complicated that she took an impromptu break from social media. Regardless, she walked away with a gold medal and claimed victory—something that her sponsor, Nike, celebrated.

Recently, Nike Women organized a grand event titled the ‘Look of Victory‘ to celebrate several female athletes who had achieved significant feats this year. Chiles was one of the lucky ones who received a dedicated showcase with a booth and some of her memorabilia.

The UCLA Nike gymnast was on top of the world as she interacted with fellow athletes and fans who visited her. Her sister, Jazmin Chiles, who often takes care of the athlete’s make-up and hair, captured several glimpses from the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jazmin Chiles (@jsolovely_)

From iconic nails to pieces of outfits and shoes, the event had souvenirs of several athletes displayed in various glass cases. Chiles and her sister took the time to visit other exhibits and even clicked pictures with them. Wrapping up a memorable day, Jazmin admitted:

“The exhibit was incredible, highlighting so many beautiful female athletes…My sister was surprised with her own showcase -& it was so dope…“

However, this wasn’t the only event Chiles graced with her presence this season since she has been busy in New York. The gymnastics icon had previously stunned in a runway appearance, surprising fans with her supermodel skills.

Chiles doubles up as a runway model and first-pitch thrower

New York made Chiles run around, attending various events and stunning at several activities besides gymnastics. She began by dolling up for her debut ramp walk at the New York Fashion Week for Kim Shui Studio’s Spring Summer 2025 collection.

Stunning the crowd with her graceful walk, she turned out to be a natural, letting her floral attire flow. However, she also had a sporting event to attend before that on behalf of Nike for a special launch during the match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Chiles (@jordanchiles)

The baseball match between Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets saw Chiles as the ceremonial first pitch thrower at the latter team. However, all eyes were on her shoes for the event as she featured an unseen Nike Air Max Muse. The silver and black pair with the signature swoosh hasn’t launched yet, but the gymnast teased an early release for the near future.