Simone Biles on Pre-Competition Beauty Prep With Jordan Chiles: “Our Makeup and Hair Routines Are Probably the Most Complex”

The gymnastics competition at the Paris Olympics was abuzz not just because of Simone Biles’ return and successful show but also because of the flawless looks that the athletes flaunted during their performances. Make-up in sports might not be a foreign concept anymore, but it’s a significant undertaking for Biles and her teammate Jordan Chiles.

Artistic gymnastics allows athletes to put their best foot and face forward, and several have translated this in various ways. Flaunting rhinestone-studded leotards and long lashes with perfectly manicured nails, the participants at the Paris Olympics showed off their style equally well.

And in the case of Biles and Chiles, this probably took up an hour’s worth of prep work apart from their killer practice sessions. In a candid chat with Harper’s Bazaar, the 27-year-old GOAT talked about her pre-competition beauty prep routine that she shared with her teammate.

It turns out that since Biles and Chiles took a similar approach to makeup, they spent a lot of time going through various steps to ensure that they nailed their look.

“Jordan and I always banter off each other about the look we’re doing…Our make-up and hair routines are probably the most complex on the team.“

Recalling how fellow gymnast Suni Lee appeared flawless with little effort, Biles remembered her own elaborate regimen compared to Lee’s seemingly effortless routine. Having another member who matched her prepping methods was encouraging, and that’s how she grew closer to Chiles.

“I feel like we learned so much from each other, whether that’s how to line your lips or when to use your spray so that your lip doesn’t move.“

The support has always been mutual since Chiles’ recent rollercoaster ride through the Paris Olympics witnessed her senior teammate stand by her throughout the ordeal.

Biles called for widespread support during Chiles’ Paris Olympic fiasco

The Paris Olympics saw a mix of emotions for the USA Gymnastics team where, on one hand, they won several golds, but on the other, they lost out on a significant achievement. Chiles had been through ups and downs with her floor routine that crushed her competitors and bagged the bronze before she was stripped of it.

A minor confusion snowballed into a huge mess involving Chiles and two other gymnasts, for no fault of theirs. The American had rightfully scored more points for her routine but was underscored—something that her coaches had appealed to just in time for the judges to modify the scores.

However, a few days later, the committee notified that the appeal came in a minute too late for them to consider the modified scores, and Chiles would have to return her bronze.

A series of statements and appeals followed, and the GOAT stood with her teammate throughout the ordeal. She voiced her disappointment at the decision and committee and encouraged Chiles to keep her chin up through tough times.