Jordan Chiles Comes Clean on Screen Time Record During an Eventful Post-Olympic Period

Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Jordan Chiles of the United States performs on the beam in womenís qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Chiles has been all over the country since a successful gold strike at the Paris Olympics. Although she walked away with dissatisfied feelings and a robbed bronze, she still managed to make a mark amongst fans with her resilience. And now, with appearances at the New York Fashion Week, VMAs, and various other events, she seems to have bumped up her phone usage.

In an exclusive interview by Elite Daily, Chiles took the time to gather and present her screen time at the end of the day after each event. While it might be a vulnerable and borderline embarrassing activity for many, Chiles was a sport and went public with the data.

The first event was the NYFW, where Chiles stunned the red carpet and debuted on the runway for Kim Shui’s Spring 2025 ready-to-wear collection.

Throughout this and the after-party, she recorded a screen time of 5 hours and 12 minutes by shooting for reels and capturing behind-the-scenes of various events.

Similarly, when she attended the VMAs, she recalled watching pop stars Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla up close. She also had a heartwarming interaction with Flavor Flav, who presented her with a custom bronze medal in place of the one she wrongfully lost.

She clicked many selfies, recorded videos, and edited reels on her phone. She also listened to some music away from the event while getting dolled up, which added up to 8 hours and 30 minutes of screen time.

After a successful appearance at Marie Claire’s 30th anniversary and the American Express Gold Card and LUAR after-party, Chiles used up about 7 more hours of screen time recording and editing reels from the event. Ultimately, she flew back from New York to California, catching up on emails and TV shows, bringing up her phone usage to 6 hours and 22 minutes.

The week was busy, and Chiles barely had a day or two to decompress before meeting Simone Biles and gearing up for the Gold Over America Tour.

However, with various devices ranging from her phone and tablet to a SmartRing to track her exercise and sleep habits, she was on her toes, collecting data and analyzing her routine.

In the end, she acknowledged that while her phone usage and screen time were a bit excessive for her expectations, she knew how to maintain a balance.