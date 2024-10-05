Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles Share Their Favorite DJ, TikTok Recipes, and Creators in a ‘GOAT’s GOAT’ Conversation

Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles of the United States celebrate after winning silver and bronze in floor exercise on day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

In a dynamic and entertaining conversation, gymnastics icons Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles recently discussed their top music choices. They spotlighted their favorite DJs who get them psyched up and their go-to TikTok dishes that have become kitchen mainstays. They also expressed their gratitude for the numerous TikTok creators who inspire them.

With their distinct opinions and common experiences, Biles and Chiles honored their different preferences and provided a glimpse into the lighter side of their lives outside the gymnastics mat.

An actual goat greeted the two star gymnasts in an Instagram TikTok interview. When Biles saw the animal, she was utterly shocked. The amazing footage also showed her carrying it on her back while in a specific posture on a gymnastics mat.

During the conversation, Biles mentioned Yul Moldauer and Casimir Schmidt as their “GOAT” DJs from the Gold Over America Tour. The gymnasts were asked another question regarding their “GOAT” social media fyp (for you page), to which Chiles responded by mentioning Monet McMichael’s name.

According to Chiles, McMichael was her comfort content creator, as she enjoyed her daily life content. However, Biles’ fyp page varied a lot because she is in the process of building a house with her husband, Jonathan Owens; therefore, her feed was packed with house decoration posts.

When asked about the “GOAT TikTok Recipe,” Chiles responded quickly, stating that her fyp was loaded with an innovative cuisine consisting of a blend of chicken alfredo and ramen, and she really wanted to experience it once by creating it herself.

They were then asked who was the “GOAT of making Tiktoks?” Biles responded, taking the name of Ian Gunther, a fellow gymnast who created a lot of TikToks on his teammates.

Chiles, on the other hand, enjoyed Biles’ TikToks because they made her “laugh all the time.” She frequently created them with her NFL husband, who was occasionally spotted wearing his toe socks, which was simply amusing.

The list included all of the two gymnasts’ favorites, and they encouraged fans to watch them compete in the Gold Over America Tour, which has many events scheduled in October.