“That Was Not Right”: Gymnastics Legends Mull Over the Famous Kerri Strug Moment in 1996 Compared to Simone Biles’ Tokyo Olympics Decision

Simone Biles has had her fair share of roller coaster moments across her career, some of which even influenced her fellow athletes. While she rode her highs in full force, with several titles and official moves to her name, her lows were equally remarkable since they kickstarted crucial conversations. Particularly, her decision to quit the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 got several athletes talking.

Netflix’s ‘Simone Biles: Rising’ shows how many athletes were inspired by Biles’ decision to quit the 2020 Olympics. Her stance towards safekeeping mental health at the time stood in stark contrast to how gymnastics had evolved as a sport.

When Biles quit the Tokyo Olympics midway, stating that she was suffering from ‘Twisties’, top-ranking gymnasts already knew how challenging it had gotten. Pressure on athletes, especially at a time when they’re in a high-stakes situation, is no joke. When one’s mental health is skewed, the sport could be a death wish for those who try to pull tricks with imbalanced body-brain coordination.

However, the incident brought to light another significant moment in the history of US Gymnastics involving legendary gymnast Kerri Strug. The Atlanta Olympics in 1996 witnessed Strug fight tooth and nail for gold, which permanently damaged her elite gymnastics career. Recalling the incident in the Netflix docu-series, fellow athlete Dominique Dawes exclaimed:

“When Simone stepped back, I think people started to scrutinize and really think about the pressure that is put up on these athletes…”

Strug was 15 when she hurt her ankle during the Olympics and still chose to compete with her injury, limping her way through the beams. Back then, people celebrated her undying spirit as a heroic act, but when it came to Biles, the contrast between the two eras sparked a debate on how far an athlete must go.

“I think if we look back now we’re like, ‘That was not right’…”

Fellow legends Betty Okino and Dr. Onnie Willis Rogers joined Dawes in discussing how bad the situation was for gymnasts back in their time. While they grew up thinking they had no option but to comply with their seniors, they now knew better.

Gymnastics legends side with Biles to reveal the harsh realities of the sport

Biles’ decision encouraged many, including fellow athletes and legendary gymnasts, to step forward. The pressure that came with representing the country on an international stage was unreal, and many young athletes stood the danger of succumbing to it.

While on the Netflix documentary, Dawes, Okino, and Dr. Rogers recalled their days as teen gymnasts representing their country and how they had to fight through all adversities. Okino competed with a fractured elbow held together with a screw, which while dangerous, was just an example of how extreme the situation could get.

Fighting through injuries for the country made one a hero at the cost of the athlete’s mental and physical well-being. That’s why, when Biles took a stance, the legends were happy that she had the courage and strength to stand up for herself.