“The Best, Most Unbelievable Athlete’: Friends ‘Pour Shots Out’ for Simone Biles After Her Historic Paris Olympics Triumph

Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States celebrates with her gold medal after the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles’ historic Olympic win has attracted global attention, including celebrity support. However, her true friends have been her biggest supporters. One such friend is Gabrielle Dillon, wife of NFL player AJ Dillon, whom Biles met through her husband Jonathan Owens’ NFL connections.

Dillon has been a constant support for Biles, from cheering at team matches to backing her Olympic journey. Celebrating back at home watching her gymnast friend create history, Dillon was overjoyed to watch it all happen. She took to her Instagram stories to congratulate and celebrate with Biles on her win.

“Pouring shots out for you tonight @simonebiles…”

The occasion called for some indulgence, and Dillon wanted Biles to know that she would celebrate on her behalf. While the world hailed the gymnast for the feats she pulled off at the sport, her friend took the time to highlight how she was a gem of a person even beyond the arena.

“The best, most unbelievable athlete ive ever seen, and an even better person outside of gymnastics. Love u so much. Making history.”

Dillon wasn’t the only one hyping Biles up after her win. One of her best friends and childhood mate Rachel Roettger, was also busy celebrating the win. For the GOAT, friends and family held immense importance and made up her support system.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Roettger (@rachelroettger528)

When Biles walks on stage, it’s not difficult to spot her entourage in the audience cheering for her. From her parents, siblings, and husband to her best friends, everyone makes sure to let her know how they love and support her.

And when one can’t make it to her competitions, they still make their presence known with heartfelt messages and comments. This year, the Paris Olympics witnessed some of the most significant names in the industry wanting to catch a glimpse of the Biles magic.

But for her, she knows that her lucky charms are her parents, who take care of her, Owens and Adria, who watch her moves like hawks, and her friends, who constantly hype her.