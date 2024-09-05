“We Totally Fanned Out”: Taraji P. Henson Recalls Witnessing Simone Biles Make History in Paris

Simone Biles’ presence has often had a deep impact on fans who have gotten to visit her in person. The Olympics, in particular, were a time when one could meet their idols and watch them in action up close. Actress Taraji P. Henson recently revealed what she experienced when she saw the GOAT live at the Paris Olympics.

In a conversation with Jimmy Fallon, she talked about one of her pictures that went viral on the internet, in which she looked shocked while watching gymnastics.

Henson was accompanied by fellow actress Gabrielle Union and a group of other friends who were there to cheer for Team USA. While doing so, she remembered marveling at gymnastics in particular.

Henson recalled how she had been recording Biles during a brief break when the GOAT spotted her and her entourage. Unfortunately, she could only recognize Union before returning to the game. Speaking of the incident, Henson laughed:

“So we spotted Simone…and we totally fanned out. And I was recording…there was this special moment where she looked up, and she saw Gabrielle Union…“

It turns out that Biles recognized Union but not Henson, and while she teased her later on, she was happy that she had at least got some footage. As the gymnast mouthed Union’s name, Henson assured:

“It’s okay, Simone, you know, maybe you didn’t see me up there…My hair was different, so I understand.“

During the Paris Olympics, people supported various countries, and Henson mentioned how cordial everyone was toward each other. Now that she had seen Biles and had a good experience, she could concern herself with another problem.

Matches and races have quite a few perks for the audience to enjoy while the processions keep moving on. One of these is concession stands and various foods and beverages for people to snack on while watching an intense competition unfold. Unfortunately, Henson informed Fallon and the audience that she hadn’t seen anything like that during the Paris Olympics.

On one side, where Biles crushed every challenge the stage and competition threw at her, the actress recalled how she never got hot dogs to munch on while watching history unfold. Regardless, it was a beautiful experience, and Henson was over the moon that she got to live through and be a part of it.