“What Goats Eat”: Lindsey Vonn and Sports World Praise Simone Biles’ Historic All-Around Win at Paris Olympics

Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States celebrates after winning gold in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles just solidified her status as the GOAT and the sports world vehemently agrees. Not only did she help Team USA win the gold at the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics finals, but the three-time Olympian is now a two-time all-around champion as well.

The Paris Olympics proved to be fruitful as a redemption tour and fellow athletes have been celebrating her win ever since. Sports stars like Michael Phelps and Serena Williams were already on the scene watching her live and cheering for her from the audience.

However, several other athlete stars took to congratulate the gymnastics GOAT online through posts, stories, and in the comments section. Even official accounts of well-known brands expressed their pride and joy for Biles, who had created history.

In one of her latest posts, she shared some glimpses from the final competition and the moment when she won the gold. And this drew in tens of thousands of comments from fans, stars, and companies alike.

“3rd times the charm…

can’t believe I did it, AGAIN . I’m truly speechless. Olympic All Around champion!!!!!!!!!”

One of the noticeable sports figures who has always cheered Biles on is iconic Alpine ski racer, Lindsey Vonn. And she didn’t miss congratulating her gymnast friend on the momentous occasion.

“What goats eat…”

Hollywood actress and singer Sofia Carson was full of encouragement.

“SHINE SIMONE…”

Tennis star and the US contingent’s youngest flag bearer this year, Coco Gauff, was hyped!

“yesssss…”

And wherever Biles goes, her husband Jonathan Owens will always cheer her on.

“Amazing…”

Lastly, veteran gymnast Betty Okino, who had been following the star’s journey all this while, penned an emotional note that seems to have stuck around with Biles.

“Challenge accepted. Faced. And barreled through with a masters level of poise, inner management and skill. Earned it! Absolutely Amazing!”

But these comments weren’t the only ones gracing the 27-year-old Olympian’s feed this time. F1 driver Oscar Piastri, Aussie actress Ruby Rose, track and field legend Allyson Felix, and comedian Wanda Skyes also sent heartwarming comments, amongst several others.

After the Tokyo Olympics disaster that took her down a rabbit hole of criticism and self-doubt, her only way out has been consistent therapy. She got back to the stage with a heightened sense of confidence after having worked on her mental health, focusing on healing and rejuvenating.