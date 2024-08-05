“You Guys Really Gotta Stop…”: Simone Biles Slams Frequently Asked Post-Victory Question at the Paris Olympics

Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States prepares to compete on the beam in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Making it to the Olympics in itself is a significant achievement for any athlete, let alone winning a medal in a category. While Simone Biles may have made it look easy with her effortless triple twists in the air, fans knew what went down for her to be able to reach that level of comfort.

Armed with three golds already, Biles is gearing up for other competitions while basking in the Olympic glory. However, after being hounded by the same question frequently upon her victories, she recently expressed her dismay.

Participating and winning in the Olympics was an overwhelming situation, and she wanted everyone to understand that. She posted on X, how people were eager to know her plans for future competitions now that she had been on a golden streak.

However, she dismissed them, explaining how athletes needed some time off to think about their next step.

“you guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics”

you guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 4, 2024

She argued that Olympians deserved a moment to soak in the glory and the fame that came with their victory. Pushing one to think of the future immediately could simply ruin the moment for several.

And when one fan persevered on the subject, presumably asking Biles the same question as a joke, she had a sassy reply ready.

babysitting the medal — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 4, 2024

This isn’t the first time that Biles has criticized social media for being a bit too pushy about subjects that didn’t matter as much. For her and several other athletes, winning a medal was a significant milestone that demanded celebrations instead of a blueprint for the future.

Previously, she had to call out creators who criticized her hairstyle for the Olympic trials, asking them to stop pointing it out. Uploading a series of stories, she explained that the weather and travel conditions made it difficult, and she’d rather focus on her performance at the time.

While Biles has always actively addressed negative comments online, learning to prioritize her mental peace has led her to be sharp and witty with her comebacks, without letting the words affect her. She experienced a massive phase of growth, and true fans are already proud of how far her achievements got her.