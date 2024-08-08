Michael Phelps Takes His Family for Their ‘First USA Basketball Game’ at the Paris Olympics to Witness History

When Michael Phelps is not busy ringing the cowbell at the Paris Olympics swimming events, one might just spot him cheering for American athletes from various disciplines.

Recently, when the Women’s Basketball team advanced to the semi-finals, they found the swimmer and his family happily cheering for them.

The Women’s national team ended up with all twelve players scoring points, helping them advance to the next knockout round. Meanwhile, Phelps felt it was the perfect occasion to enjoy some iconic dunks and wanted his family to witness it as well.

The GOAT, along with his wife, Nicole Phelps, and youngest son, Nico, was spotted supporting the team from the sidelines. Decked in various shades of the USA flag, the family seemed to have a good time.

Incidentally, it happened to be both Nicole and their youngest son’s first-ever basketball game. And what better than to be able to witness the women create history with their incredible gameplay?

“Nicole n Nico’s first @usabasketball game!!! Love watching these ladies make history!! Go USA…”

But Phelps wasn’t the only star present on the sidelines catching a glimpse of the women playing a phenomenal match. The star-studded audience also included fellow swimming icons Katie Ledecky and Allison Schmitt and basketball icons Bam Adebayo and LeBron James.

Together, the athletes cheered their fellow Americans on the court and were incredibly proud of the women. Team USA put up a tough fight against Team Nigeria, ending the night with a score of 88-74.

Now that the team will advance to the semi-finals, they will have to prepare themselves to go up against Team Australia. Meanwhile, the Phelps family had a great time and hoped to catch more action soon.

Phelps enjoying his Parisian stay

Ever since his retirement, the Paris Olympics has been more of an exploratory mission for Phelps, who has so far attended several events across different sports, cheering on for the American contingent.

His family, including his wife, Nicole, and sons, Boomer, Beckett, Maverick, and Nico, have also had a fun time in the French city.

Recently, he filmed a fun short video with creator Daniel Mac, where he talked about what he did for a living. But instead of instinctively responding “swimming“, Phelps joked about how he used to frequent the Olympic Village.

Now, he had kids! The icon proudly proclaimed how he found happiness in being a dad to his four sons, complimented his wife, and talked about mental health.

Phelps’ legacy as a swimming legend hasn’t disappeared yet, but he managed to add more value to his athletic career with his current endeavors.